OGDEN — The first phase of construction on a new West Ogden bike park is almost finished and the facility is set to open to riders soon.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden City’s deputy director of community and economic development, said the initial iteration of what will ultimately be a 9-acre bike park at the northern edge of the city’s Trackline Economic Development area is nearly complete and should be open to riders in the coming weeks.
The first phase of the park includes single-track bike trails, numerous bike features and obstacles, and an entry kiosk and signage. The project is located in West Ogden, adjacent to the Weber River, the Centennial Trail and the Ogden Business Exchange — the latter being the centerpiece of the multimillion-dollar Trackline development.
Cooper said the new park, which sits on a piece of formerly vacant land, will help spur activity in a developing section of West Ogden.
The project is being funded through a mix of city money, state grants and donations, Cooper said.
The city received a $124,778 Utah Outdoor Recreation grant, which will cover about half of the total cost. Administered by the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, the grant requires a city match of equal value. According to Ogden City Council documents, the city is putting $70,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds toward the endeavor, and the Ogden Trails Network has raised $20,000 for the project. The city is transferring money from a dormant trails project and is using in-kind donations in the form of volunteer hours to secure the remaining matching funds.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the park will be free and open to the public, but city-sponsored events will also be held there.
Cooper said additional phases of the bike park will be completed over the next few years as work progresses on Trackline.
The redevelopment effort includes 122 acres between 24th Street and Middleton Road from the railroad tracks to G Avenue. Beginning in the 1930s, the area was home to the Ogden livestock yards and was once a thriving economic hub. When the stock yards were shut down in the 1970s, the area quickly grew dilapidated and had been mostly uninhabited until Trackline was established by City Council action in 2013.
The development includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange. The park is centered around the historic Ogden Exchange building, once the administrative home of the stock yards.
Today, a mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including breweries, bicycle companies and more.