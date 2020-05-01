NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden's premiere summer celebration, Cherry Days, has been canceled, another casualty of COVID-19.
"The decision was not taken lightly. It is a tradition," said Mayor S. Neal Berube.
Cherry Days — serving as a sort of founders day celebration, according to North Ogden City Attorney Jon Call — started in 1932 and is held each year on the Fourth of July. Given concerns about the coronavirus and uncertainty about the possible state of things two months hence, though, officials pulled the plug on the event for this year's installment.
Berube cited Gov. Gary Herbert's plan to gradually reopen Utah's economy and ease the array of coronavirus-inspired social distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The state and Weber County entered the moderate risk phase of the plan as of Friday, but it still advises against gatherings of 20 or more people. Even in the next low-risk phase, the plan advises against gatherings of more than 50 people.
"Although it was a very difficult decision, it was obvious North Ogden city could not provide adequate assurance that social distancing could be provided for individuals who chose to comply with the governor's order," Berube and the City Council said in an open letter to the public on the matter. "The decision to cancel all activities aligns with the city's desire to provide a safe environment for its citizens."
The decision, a unanimous vote by the City Council, Berube said, was met with a mix of support and scorn on social media.
"It needs to be cancelled, but I'm really sad about it," one supporter of the move said in response to a Facebook post on the matter by City Councilman Phillip Swanson.
Another poster was less sympathetic, reflecting the strong sentiments continued coronavirus restrictions are prompting among some. "Give me a break," said the critic. "How about we 'keep everyone safe' by restoring common sense. This isn't an issue. Move on."
The key elements of Cherry Days, organized by the city, are a parade followed by a festival in North Ogden Park and an evening fireworks show. Call said the fireworks display last year drew around 3,500 people to the Barker Park Amphitheater.
"It is well-attended," Call said.