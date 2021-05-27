NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden city leaders back an area man’s efforts to keep the Cherry Days parade alive this year, threatened due to lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And though they aren’t going to provide any city funding to aid the effort, some City Council members say they’re willing to pitch in with donations. “I think you’ve got support,” Mayor Neal Berube told Mark Miller.
This year’s installation of the Cherry Days parade has become a topic of hot debate in North Ogden as the city tries to move from the shadow of the pandemic. City leaders last month opted to ax the parade from this year’s slate of Cherry Days activities because of the limited time parks officials would have had to organize it. That prompted Miller, who lives in adjacent Pleasant View but grew up in North Ogden, to step forward to organize the event independently, lamenting the possible loss of the event for a second straight year.
He’s organized a team of volunteers to help out and started the process to secure the needed permits and police support. Wanting more backing, though, he approached the North Ogden City Council on Tuesday, seeking $15,000 in city funds and a show of support from council members for the freelance effort.
City Attorney Jon Call told Miller that the scaled back Cherry Days budget had already been spoken for, with no excess money available. Though the city isn’t organizing the parade or festivities that typically follow in North Ogden Park, it’s moving forward with the traditional Cherry Days fireworks display, 5-kilometer run and other events. All Cherry Days activities were canceled last year, like most other area summer festivals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials, for their part, offered words of support, peppered with questions about how his planning efforts are going.
“Nobody on this council’s ever said, ‘No, you can’t do it,’” said Councilperson Phil Swanson. He went on: “I think the city’s been very supportive of the citizens.”
Still, Swanson questioned whether Miller has completed all the steps necessary to pull off the parade. “You haven’t done any of the things that need to be done for this to happen and it’s five weeks away,” he said.
Councilperson Charlotte Ekstrom, while supportive and willing to donate to the effort, like some of her colleagues, expressed concern over the volunteer group’s ability to handle the extensive planning that’s required. “I do have a little bit of worries that some things are going to be missed,” she said.
Miller expressed confidence that he and the other volunteers can manage the effort. If the city can’t provide funding, he said he has other donors lined up. “We’re well aware of the scale. We’re working on it,” he said.
As preliminary Cherry Days planning moved forward earlier this year, city officials held off on parade organization efforts because COVID-19 restrictions previously in place would have required measures enabling tracking of participants in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, a difficult proposition. By the time the state largely lifted COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, there wasn’t sufficient time to properly plan a parade, according to Berube, so officials decided to forego the event, as well as the traditional festivities in North Ogden Park.
Miller has insisted on organizing the parade given the tradition of the event in North Ogden.