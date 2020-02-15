NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden leaders shot down a proposed rezone to accommodate a seven-building, 166-unit apartment complex off Washington Boulevard, leery about allowing too much development too quickly.
“I believe we’re at a point where we need to take a pause on our higher-density housing,” Councilman Philip Swanson said before joining the vote against the proposal. Leaders, he thinks, first need to see how demand pans out for two other large-scale, high-density development projects that already have the green light in North Ogden, Village at Prominence Point just to the north and Patriot Pointe off 2550 North.
Plans for the Coopers Towne Project on a vacant 7.2-acre plot in the 1500 block of North Washington Boulevard, south of Walker Cinemas and the North Ogden Animal Hospital, have been on city officials’ plate since at least 2017. The North Ogden Planning Commission recommended approval of the needed rezone to allow the project to move forward in a 6-0 vote on Jan. 22. But the North Ogden City Council, which has final say, voted 4-0 on Tuesday against the zoning request, with Councilman Blake Cevering abstaining.
The quantity of apartments and town homes already slated for development in North Ogden seemed to be a big factor in the decision, but it wasn’t the only thing. The development, led by Rick Scadden, would have required a rezone from commercial, the current zoning classification on the land, to MPC, or master planned community, meant for mixed-use developments containing residential and commercial elements.
Councilman Ryan Barker noted that Coopers Towne representatives sought permission to forego the requirement that the development contain a commercial element. Without a commercial development or office space in Coopers Towne, “it just doesn’t fit” in the MPC zone. He also noted the development would have a four-story building, which would potentially require use of a ladder-truck if there were a fire, a piece of equipment the North View Fire District, which serves North Ogden, doesn’t have.
The plans generated broad opposition at Tuesday’s crowded meeting from many who spoke out, according to Stefanie Casey, a North Ogden resident who attended. She, too, wonders if the city can absorb all the housing already in the works, but also noted that the Coopers Towne site is on the boundary between Ogden and North Ogden.
“Do we want four-story apartments to be the first thing you see when you come in?” she said.
Scadden didn’t immediately respond to a query Wednesday seeking comment, while City Attorney Jon Call said the next step is in the developer’s hands. “I would expect he would come back with another proposal at some point,” Call said.
The pace of growth in North Ogden has been a hot issue and figured in last year’s mayoral and city council races, with many candidates cautioning against too rapid development. Such issues have also been a big topic of debate in other Weber County locales and across the fast-growing Wasatch Front.
The Village at Prominence Point development, which has sparked consternation from some who live around the site, calls for 600-plus housing units spread over 33 acres off the west side of Washington Boulevard north of 1700 North. The Patriot Pointe plans call for around 365 housing units in 56 structures spread across 32.9 acres.