NORTH OGDEN — Plans to develop a new park and irrigation pond on the west side of North Ogden have suddenly fizzled.
The North Ogden City Council has been debating the plans on-and-off since last year, trying to reach accord on the details of the proposal. The aim had been to develop a new stormwater collection basin for the area that would double as an irrigation pond, with a park sitting on the green space around the body of water.
But in another twist in the proposal’s tumultuous evolution, the council voted 3-2 on Tuesday against a revamped plan meant to pinpoint some of the project parameters, killing the plans, at least for now.
In anticipation of moving forward with the project, the city has already spent some $500,000 to extend the stormwater drainage network to the planned site from an existing stormwater detention facility off 2700 North that was to have been abandoned. What becomes of that infrastructure after Tuesday’s action becomes unclear.
Councilman Blake Cevering, who voted in the majority rejecting the proposal, expressed concern that there were “so many unknowns” surrounding the plans. Among other things, he wondered about the prospects of selling the city-owned land off 2700 North where the existing detention pond sits. Abutting busy 2700 North, some leaders think that land has solid prospects as commercial property, which factored in plans to relocate the detention pond to the south, on an undeveloped 6.6-acre field north of 2150 North where it intersects 150 East.
Council members Ryan Barker, who said he had many lingering questions, and Cheryl Stoker were the other no votes. Voting for the plans were Councilmen Carl Turner and Phil Swanson.
Turner singled out the possibility of creating a new pond that would potentially be open to kayakers or anglers.
“I’ve been in favor of this from the get-go,” he said.
The Weber-Box Elder Conservation District, a provider of secondary irrigation water, had worked with the city on the plans, seeking a new irrigation pond to supply its growing customer base. But some residents living nearby had spoken out last year, worried an earlier proposal to turn the body of water — part of it, at least — into a shallow wading pond would raise the specter of a drowning given the many kids living in the area.
Speaking during a public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting after the vote, Randy Winn, a North Ogden resident and city council candidate, second-guessed the action.
“I think we’ve made a very serious error tonight,” he said, citing the potential commercial value of the land where the 2700 North detention pond sits. “We certainly don’t want to have a permanent pond on our most prime commercial area that we have in the city. That is the best we can offer, that section right there.”
North Ogden resident Kim Christensen expressed support for the council decision.
“There are too many questions and to move forward with something like that with too many things hanging in the air I think would be irresponsible,” she said. She also cited the need to focus on other unfinished city projects, like continued development of Barker Park.
Federal grant funds would have covered a portion of the cost of developing the park and irrigation pond, leaving the city’s burden at around $1.77 million. The sale of the land off 2700 North would have potentially offset much of that.
The wading pond proposal sparked debate in August 2018, and city leaders axed that element of the plans amid some neighbors’ concerns that it would have posed a danger to kids. Then last February, city leaders seemingly reached consensus to develop the facility with a scaled-back irrigation pond, which would have been fenced off to the public. A grassy park would have sat east of the pond.
Turns out that body of water would have been too small to handle expected stormwater and irrigation needs, renewing debate on the plans last March and precipitating Tuesday’s action.
The city would have acquired the land for the pond and park from its owner but Tuesday’s decision precluded the need for that transaction.