A Utah House hopeful is organizing a clean-up effort at Barker Park in North Ogden on Labor Day and seeks volunteers to help.
Grant Protzman of North Ogden, Democratic hopeful for the District 7 Utah House post, has scheduled the effort from 9-11 a.m. Monday. The focus will be clearing overgrowth around a trail in the park, located in the 2300 block of North Fruitland Drive.
"Once the thistles, dead branches and weeds have been cleared out, the fauna and flora will flourish. This beautiful area has a fox den and is very important to our community," Protzman said in a statement. Volunteers should wear masks, long sleeves, hats and work gloves. Donuts and drinks will be provided.
This is the fourth and final community service project Protzman has helped organize this year. He and Republican Ryan Wilcox of Ogden are vying for the House seat now held by Rep. Kyle Andersen, a North Ogden Republican who isn't seeking reelection.