NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden’s summer celebration is coming together, this time thanks to a cooperative effort between city officials and a grassroots community group.
Efforts to organize Cherry Days passed through a bumpy stretch last May after city leaders decided to forego the parade and festivities in North Ogden Park, traditional elements of the annual event. In stepped a group of citizens to take up the slack, and the 2021 installment of Cherry Days will proceed on Saturday with largely the same elements as in 2019, the last time it was held after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s coming together beautifully,” said Mark Miller, who spearheaded efforts to put on the parade and North Ogden Park activities. City officials organized the planned fireworks display set for Saturday, a 5-kilometer run and other events.
Some city leaders initially expressed skepticism the citizen’s group could carry out the detailed planning necessary to put on the parade and North Ogden Park activities, but the doubts have seemingly been dispelled. Around 100 volunteers have stepped forward to help, Miller said.
“Coordination between the city group and the city is good. I’m looking forward to a great event,” North Ogden Mayor Neal Berube said. He’ll help kick-off the children’s parade on Saturday and City Council members will also take part.
Whether joint efforts between the city and grassroots groups to organize Cherry Days continue in the future remains to be seen. Berube, though, seems warm to the idea. “We’re all for citizen involvement,” he said.
Here’s a rundown of some of the Cherry Days activities on Saturday:
A sunrise ceremony is set for 6:30 a.m. at North Ogden Park, followed by a breakfast there from 7-9:30 a.m., sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
The children’s parade will start at 9:30 a.m. with the larger parade to start at 10 a.m. The route is along 3100 North, from Bates Elementary in North Ogden west to Weber High School in neighboring Pleasant View.
Activities at North Ogden Park go from noon to 4 p.m., with food trucks, games for kids, live entertainment, a car show and more. Among the performers will be Hearts of Steele, the Benson Sisters, the North Ogden Community Band and the Hales Family Fiddlers.
The fireworks show, which should be visible from much of North Ogden, starts at 10 p.m. Music to accompany the show will be broadcast on The Wave, 103.1 FM.