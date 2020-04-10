Households in eight cities across Northern Utah donated food curbside Friday, watching as parades of beautiful vehicles, police escorts, school buses and a fire engine came to pick it up — with many families waving at them from their windows.
Morgan County's parade even had a monster truck.
"As we're driving through neighborhoods, they're doing the sirens and flashing the lights, and it's really been a fun way to collect food," said Tami Olsen, an organizer of the event and director of Young Caring for Our Young, the foundation of the Young Automotive Group. "... We wanted to do it in a fun way that might break up the monotony of the day with families that are stuck inside."
Eight parades were held simultaneously across Davis, Weber and Morgan counties, Olsen said, and they'll benefit three food pantries — Bountiful Food Pantry, the Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank at Catholic Community Services in Ogden, and the Morgan County Food Pantry.
The parades were carried out with the help of community partners, including city police and fire departments, as well as Northern Utah school districts and their foundations, who helped spread the word about the event.
The idea for the parade was born after Young Automotive employees helped Davis Education Foundation distribute bags of food, called pantry packs, to 38 elementary schools in Davis County just before spring break, Olsen said.
Pantry packs are distributed to schools weekly through a partnership with the Bountiful Food Pantry and Davis Education Foundation, as previously reported in the Standard-Examiner. More than 6,000 pantry packs were distributed prior to spring break, in order to help families who rely on free and reduced-price school meals but don't have access to that resource during school vacations.
Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah provides pantry packs for Ogden and Weber school districts, which are still being distributed through schools during their closures — CCS distributed 3,500 last month and 1,000 since the beginning of April, according to Durrell Annis, coordinator of the program. At many schools, families pick up the pantry packs when they stop by their school to get school lunches and homework.
"As we were talking about (the pantry packs), we just felt this ... sense that we need to do more than that," Olsen said. "And so we talked about a food drive because we know our food pantries are low."
Oliver and Carly Young thought coupling a food drive with a parade would be a fun twist, she said — though everyone involved practiced social distancing, and all donations were "no contact."
It's difficult to estimate exactly how much food was collected Friday, since it will take time for it to be weighed and counted, but Olsen said there were "truckfuls."
Lorna Koci, executive director of the Bountiful Food Pantry, said that any amount will be helpful right now since pantries are usually running low this time of year under normal circumstances. They rely on some big drives in the spring each year to restock their stores, but those drives have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are suffering," Koci said.
Koci was the chairwoman for the state Feed Utah food drive — formerly known as the Boy Scouts' "Scouting for Food" drive — that was planned for March 21, she said.
Statewide, 1.1 million pounds of food were collected on that one-day food drive last year, she said.
"We were ready to go with it (this year), and a week and a half before the drive, we had to postpone it," Koci said.
The annual letter carrier food drive on May 9 has also been postponed, she said. In the past, that drive has brought in 45,000 pounds of food.
The loss of these major sources of donations comes at the same time many in the community need more support, according to Koci.
The Bountiful pantry is not requiring people who need assistance to register as clients with the pantry, Koci said, but they do track the number of families they serve each month who are and aren't clients.
In March, the pantry served 869 families, and 14% of those families were not clients. So far in April, the pantry has served 263 families, and 26% of them are not registered clients.
That increasing percentage of non-clients represents households whose livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The pantry has also received enough requests for financial assistance — a service they don't usually provide — that staff have started compiling information about local and federal resources to give to families when they ask.
"The fear on the part of the families we're serving is growing," she said.
However, despite these difficult times, Koci said that they were grateful for the help of community partners and members who donate — including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which recently made a donation, and the Utah Food Bank.
About half of the 2 million pounds of food the Bountiful pantry distributes each year comes from local grocery stores, she said. While grocery store donations dropped off over the past few weeks, they have started to pick back up again, she said.
"We welcome any household, neighborhood, business, church that is willing to help collect food for food pantries," Koci said. "... We know you can't just go buy a case-lot sale right now ... but if everybody could just do a little bit, it would really help."
The items the pantry needs most are canned vegetables, canned fruit, tuna fish, soup, stew, breakfast cereal, and diapers.