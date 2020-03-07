HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Northern Utah residents will notice increased flying activity around Hill Air Force Base next week, as crews on base conduct a weapons exercise.
In an email, Hill spokesman Donavan Potter said communities surrounding the installation will notice increased flying starting on Monday, March 9, continuing through the end of the week as Hill’s 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron conducts a weapons evaluation exercise.
Potter said the evaluation will take place at the Utah Test and Training Range, and is part of the Air Force's Weapons System Evaluation Program, or WSEP. The goal of the exercise is to evaluate the effectiveness, maintainability, suitability and accuracy of precision guided air-to-ground munitions, Potter said. Being evaluated is the 334th Fighter Squadron from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, a group that flies the F-15E. The squadron will be temporarily stationed on base but make regular trips to and from the UTTR.
According to a Hill press release, the 86th FWS is the sole Department of Defense agency charged with conducting predictive battle damage analysis of precision guided munitions using operational weapons, aircraft, maintenance personnel and aircrew. The squadron also evaluates total air-to-air weapons systems including aircraft, weapons delivery systems, aircrew, support equipment, technical data and maintenance actions.
Military units from all over the world regularly train on 1.8 million acres of Department of Defense range land in northwestern Utah and eastern Nevada. The UTTR features the largest contiguous piece of “special use airspace” in the United States, according to a fact sheet from Hill. The facility has an annual operating budget of more than $30 million and has equipment and assets valued at about $1 billion.
Utah military insiders have consistently preached the range as an asset that helps keep Hill viable. The UTTR has undergone several major changes over the last few years and there are more developments on the horizon.
In 2016, the range was expanded by more than 625,000 acres. The expansion included eight pieces of land situated immediately outside the installation’s former boundary in rural Box Elder, Tooele and Juab counties.