The timeline to turn off the irrigation water spigot — a focus of discussion all summer — is getting clearer.
Reps at the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District at least, which provides secondary water in portions of Northern Utah, have announced that secondary water supplies for its customers will be turned off on Sept. 20. Numerous water companies serve Northern Utah, and within Weber County, Weber Basin serves part of southern Ogden, South Ogden and Washington Terrace, among other places.
Sept. 20 is earlier than the norm, usually around Oct. 15, and the moved-up timeline stems from the drought and dwindling water supplies. By cutting the irrigation water off early, Weber Basin officials aim to “ensure an adequate drinking supply going into next year,” said John Parry, assistant general manager for the water supplier. Secondary water is typically used on farm land and for lawn watering.
Rodney Banks, general manager for the Roy Conservancy District, which provides secondary water for most of Roy and parts of Hooper and West Haven, said that entity has not yet set a firm turn-off date. But he suspects it will be in September sometime, possibly early September, also ahead of the usual date, mid-October. “It really does depend on how much our users use that water,” he said.
A dry winter limited snowpack in the mountains along the Wasatch Front, dramatically lowering the amount of water recharging the Pineview Reservoir and other water resources. That’s led to calls by Weber Basin, other water officials and elected leaders for the public to scale back on lawn watering to conserve scarce supplies. The yellowing lawns in the area attest to efforts by some homeowners to scale back on their water use.
An Aug. 2 letter from Weber Basin to some of its customers underscores the dire situation and the potential threat to drinking water supplies, not just the water used to keep grass green.
“The District is trying to deliver water as late into the season as possible to ensure farmers have adequate supply for their crops as we understand that, in many cases, their livelihood depends on it. We also understand this early shutoff will not be popular with some, but the conclusion is that it is in the best interest of the District’s 700,000 residents to preserve a drinking water supply for next year,” reads the letter.
The decision to turn the water supply off early seems, at least in part, a cautionary move.
“Obviously, we hope for a better water supply next year but are compelled to plan for a [worst]-case scenario, which includes next year’s water year looking much like the one we are experiencing,” reads the Weber Basin letter. It went on, saying that only “next year’s water supply” will remain in its major reservoirs heading into winter, further noting, without naming names, that other irrigation water suppliers will turn off water supplies before Sept. 20.
Officials from Pineview Water Systems, another supplier of secondary water in Northern Utah, have said secondary water could be turned off early. But a company rep didn’t immediately return a call on Wednesday seeking comment on the entity’s plans.
Bob Dandoy, the mayor of Roy, said he suspects clamoring from some in the public if secondary water is turned off early. Homeowners pay for the secondary water supplies in their property taxes and he suspects some will feel short-changed if the supply is halted before mid-October. “They will be asking the question, will there be some sort of reimbursement?” Dandoy said.
Parry said Weber Basin officials decided on the Sept. 20 turn-off date at a meeting on July 29. Public reaction, he suspects, is “going to be a mixed bag. It wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly,” he said.