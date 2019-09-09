BOUNTIFUL — Two people are facing charges in connection to the wildfire above Bountiful that destroyed three homes and damaged eight others at the end of August.
A campfire sparked the Gun Range Fire in the mountains between Centerville and Bountiful during the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 30. The fire eventually spread over 300 acres, causing the evacuation of hundreds of homes.
Investigators traced the fire's origin through the burn area to a small campfire ring near the side of a mountain road, according to a news release from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands. Witnesses helped identify the two individuals who started and were tending the fire on the night of the wildfire.
The two individuals have been contacted by investigators and are cooperating.
Their names have not yet been released.
The division said 55 wildfires have been started by campfires, and reminded the public to "extinguish all campfires thoroughly, making sure they are dead out."
The U.S. Forest Service and South Davis Metro Fire Department also participated in the investigation.