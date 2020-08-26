OGDEN — Officials with the GOAL Foundation say the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to reinvent their operation, but when it comes to next year's Ogden Marathon, they're keeping their fingers crossed for a return to form.
Eric Bauman, executive director of GOAL, short for Get Out And Live!, said the organization is currently planning for next year's marathon, working toward a live return of the event.
"We are in the planning process to have an actual, physical marathon," Bauman said. "The challenge with large-scale events like this is you have to plan a year in advance. So we're working toward holding the marathon, but we realize the environment is changing daily. As it gets closer, obviously we'll have to make a determination based on whatever the current situation is."
The 2020 marathon, which was set to be the 20th running of Northern Utah's most popular race, was postponed in March and rescheduled for September. But in June, as Weber County and Utah cases of the novel coronavirus climbed, officials ultimately decided to cancel the event.
"It's been an unprecedented year, with a lot of factors outside of everyone's control," Bauman said. "We've canceled all of our events ... and as difficult a decision as that was, I feel very good about it. I think it's the right decision. (But) it was a bit of a soul crusher."
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell was one of the architects of the GOAL Foundation and previously told the Standard-Examiner the marathon is the city's biggest annual event, the centerpiece of Ogden's outdoor recreation scene and is a significant stimulator of the local economy.
The 2019 marathon accounted for an estimated direct economic impact of $1.24 million, according to a report from the GOAL Foundation. Those dollars were direct transactions made in Ogden from racers and spectators who came in from outside the community. The money is generated mostly from things like hotel stays, restaurant visits, gas, groceries and others.
Ogden City owns the marathon but contracts with the GOAL Foundation to produce it. The foundation was created to capitalize on the momentum of the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. America First Credit Union is now the chief sponsor of the marathon, a title held for the past 19 years by Zions Bank.
Bauman said the foundation has continued to produce outdoor events in the months preceding the COVID-19 outbreak, albeit in a completely nontraditional way.
The organization has instituted a series of virtual events this spring and summer, like a five-race Summer Race Circuit, a Kids K, a trails challenge, Scavenger Hunts and more. Participants complete the virtual events on their own but register with the city to receive things like finisher medals, shirts, sunglasses, stickers, downloadable race bibs and finisher certificates.
The foundation is also streaming content, like yoga and a cooking program.
Bauman said, thus far, the virtual events have been successful. He said the summer race circuit was limited to 260 participants, but all of those slots were filled.
"I think there is a need for events and this is an opportunity and platform for people to do them in a safe way," he said.
Bauman said the foundation plans to continue to hold virtual events in the near future, but the universal feeling among outdoor enthusiasts and those involved with organizing the marathon is hope for a live return of the race.
"Safety of the participants and spectators will always be the first priority," Bauman said. "If we can ensure that will happen, we want to have the live marathon next year."
Last year, the marathon included nearly 6,000 runners and the race regularly attracts about 10,000 spectators. The course starts in the Upper Ogden Valley at an elevation of 5,400 feet, with runners chugging down S.R. 39, next to the South Fork of the Ogden River. The final half of the race weaves around Pineview Reservoir and drops into the Ogden Canyon, with the river serving again as a backdrop. After the canyon, runners hit the Ogden River Parkway, with the course ending downtown on Historic 25th Street.
The marathon is USA Track & Field certified and a Boston Marathon qualifier.