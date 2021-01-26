Santiago Guillen Jr.

Santiago Guillen Jr., 17, of Ogden, was reported missing Jan. 12, 2021. Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 801-629-8228.

OGDEN — Ogden police asked for the public's help Tuesday in finding a 17-year-old reported as missing.

Santiago Guillen Jr. was last seen Jan. 12 near Adams Avenue, the Ogden Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Guillen was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black shirt and blue shorts on Jan. 12.

Those with any information about Guillen's whereabouts are urged to call Ogden police at 801-629-8228.

Efforts to contact a police spokesperson for more details were not immediately successful.

