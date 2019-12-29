OGDEN — An expanding aerospace company headquartered in Ogden has the city considering $1.5 million worth of improvements at the municipal airport.
The Ogden City administration has requested that a project to build new water infrastructure at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport be added to the city’s list of needed capital improvement projects.
According to Ogden Planning Commission documents, Borsight is moving forward with several phases of expansion near the northeast portion of the airport. The aerospace company could potentially develop two new buildings totaling 150,000 square feet of facilities at the airport. But the airport’s current water/fire flow infrastructure is not equipped to handle the new buildings. The administration has proposed building a new water line at the facility, connected to an underground well currently being built.
The original plan for the expansion was to build a new water tank, but city officials believe a new water line, connected to the well near the airport terminal, is more prudent.
In 2018, Ogden City announced Borsight would expand its operations at the airport with new office and shop space — a development that includes a hangar sized for large aircraft like KC-135 Aerial Refueling aircraft and commercial Boeing 737s.
The $6.3 million capital investment will bring 95 new jobs over the next seven years, according to a press release from the city.
Borsight has large, long-term contracts with the United States Air Force and NATO. The company — which was founded in Ogden — specializes in modernizing avionics systems in the older, legacy aircraft of the Department of Defense.
According to Ogden City, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Williams International, Barnes Aerospace, Parker Hannifin and Precision Castparts Corporation already operate out of the airport.
City officials believe attracting aerospace companies is key to moving the airport toward solvency. The city subsidized the airport at a rate of about $500,000 to $750,000 per year for more than a decade.
The city says the proposed water infrastructure improvements would need to be finished by the third quarter of 2020 to serve Borsight’s new facilities. The Ogden City Council will vote on the measure some time in the new year.