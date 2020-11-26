OGDEN — As Northern Utahns count their blessings this Thanksgiving, one of the graces that should apparently be considered is the charity of their neighbors.
A recent study from a personal finance technology company ranks the Ogden-Clearfield metropolitan area as the second most charitable metro area in the nation. Like last year, Utah held the top three spots in the study, with the Provo-Orem area and Salt Lake City sandwiching the Northern Utah area and ranking Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.
Conducted by New York-based SmartAsset, the study compared the 200 largest U.S. metro areas by population across several metrics. Charitable contributions as a percentage of income, percentage of tax returns with charitable donations, average charitable contribution amount and volunteer rate all factored into SmartAsset’s ranking. The data from the study came from the IRS and NationalService.gov. Equal weight was given to each metric.
According to the study, the Ogden-Clearfield area (which includes all of Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties) had charitable donations on 33% of all tax returns filed, with those donations equaling 4.85% of the average gross income.
“While charitable giving will likely drop nationwide as many families struggle financially during the pandemic, residents in some parts of the country tend to be more charitable than others,” said SmartAsset’s Kara Gibson in an email to the Standard-Examiner.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has repeatedly touted similar studies that point to his hometown’s charitable predilection.
“We seem to swap with Provo for the No. 1 spot every year,” Caldwell said. “But here in Ogden, I think we’ve always had that volunteer spirit. You saw it this year after the big windstorms in September. We had hundreds of volunteers put in thousands of total hours to help their neighbors. When you see that kind of thing firsthand — you see people really, truly looking after each other — it gives credence to some of these studies.”
Caldwell said certain organizations — from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other places of worship, to places like the city’s Get Out and Live! Foundation — also play a big part.
“You look at the GOAL! Foundation,” he said. “You’ve got 3,000 people getting up at 3:30 in the morning, volunteering to help put on the marathon. That’s pretty incredible.”
As far as Ogden is concerned, Caldwell said the city’s rich history has long tied people together, which makes a city with a population nearing 90,000 feel smaller than it really is.
“Ogden definitely has a story, with the railroad and 25th Street and things like that,” he said. “And in one way or another, most of us have been a part of that. I think that creates a sense of community and when you have strong community, you’ll have people looking out for each other.”
Incidentally, another personal finance company, WalletHub, recently ranked Utah as the most generous state in the U.S.
WalletHub’s study compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, ranging from the volunteer rate, to the share of income donated, to the share of sheltered homeless. Utah ranked first in percentage of donated income, first in percentage of the population who donated time, fifth in percentage of population who donated money, and first in volunteer rate and volunteer hours per capita.