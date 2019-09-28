OGDEN — The lengthy push to bring Bus Rapid Transit service to Ogden continues to move forward.
The Utah Transit Authority is soliciting bids for a contractor to provide “pre-construction” services on the planned BRT project.
Mary DeLoretto, director of Capitol Projects for UTA, said those services would involve a contractor reviewing designs for the project, contributing engineering ideas and shaping more firm costs and schedules for the project.
DeLoretto said the agency is hoping to receive a Federal Transit Administration Small Starts grant, which would fund about 65% of the total cost of the project. The preliminary cost and construction schedule is required to be submitted before that grant can be awarded, DeLoretto said. UTA hopes to have the contractor selected and the subsequent cost estimate in place by spring of 2020. To date, the project has been valued anywhere from $60 million to $80 million.
The BRT project would provide a fixed transit connection between Ogden’s downtown, Weber State University and the McKay-Dee Hospital.
The service would originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center.
McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
UTA expects 3,300 riders on the first day of service, with ridership increasing as time goes on. Once installed, the service would cost $1.7 million annually for maintenance and operation.
Easements for a dedicated right-of-way will come later, which means single-family homes will likely be acquired sometime before construction begins. The dedicated right-of-way portion on the route runs only on Harrison Boulevard, from 32nd Street south to the end of the line.
A dedicated busway will also be built through the WSU campus.
“It’s exciting to see this move to that next level,” said UTA board member Beth Holbrook. “This is a great move forward.”
If the federal money is secured, construction on the BRT system would likely begin in late 2020, with the line finished by 2023.