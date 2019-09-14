OGDEN — The Ogden Canyon will be tied up with a major construction project for the next few weeks.
Ogden City is currently installing culinary water vaults throughout the canyon — a project that involves excavating several sections of the canyon road, with heavy construction equipment expected to be operating in traveling lanes and on road shoulders through October. The city says the project will allow for better maintenance of its water system and better monitoring of water usage in the canyon.
Andee DeVore, a consultant working with the city on the project, said construction crews are preparing to install water vaults near the Alaskan Inn and the Idlewild community. DeVore said water outages are expected from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Alaskan Inn. A water outage is also expected from 4 p.m. Sept. 18 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Idlewild community.
After water comes back on, Ogden City recommends residents flush their water system by running water from a tub or hose bib.
Traffic control will be set up near the Alaskan Inn while vaults are installed, but lane impacts are not anticipated, DeVore said. During the Idlewild installation, access into the community will be limited, DeVore said, and residents must check with construction personnel before driving over the community's bridge.
The Utah Department of transportation is also finishing a $4.7 million bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon, work that is expected to continue through late fall. The state is working on bridges near the west end of the canyon, near the Grey Cliff Lodge and at the east end of the canyon, near Pineview Reservoir.
In his weekly road construction update, UDOT spokesman Vic Saunders said motorist should use caution when driving through work areas
DeVore said construction schedules could change due to weather, emergency situations, or equipment and supply issues.