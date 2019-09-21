OGDEN — The water metering project in the Ogden Canyon will be extended into 2020.
Ogden City is currently installing culinary water vaults throughout the canyon — a project that involves excavating several sections of the canyon road, with heavy construction equipment expected to be operating in traveling lanes and on road shoulders through September. The city says the project will allow for better maintenance of its water system and better monitoring of water usage in the canyon.
Andee DeVore, a consultant working with the city on the project, said work was initially scheduled to last through October and be finished in 2019. But due to issues with scheduling and planning, water vaults will not be installed at The Cobbles and Hermitage communities in the canyon this year. DeVore said Ogden City is planning to come back and complete the project in 2020 and no other water outages will occur during 2019.
Culinary water vaults near the Alaskan Inn, Wildwood, Valhalla, Peery Camp, and Fairmont communities have already been installed. DeVore crews are preparing to install the last water vault near the Idlewild community.
On Sept. 23, crews will begin asphalt patching in the areas where vaults have been installed. Single-lane closures will be enforced and flaggers will be present to direct traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Utah Department of Transportation is also working on a $4.7 million bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon, work that will also be extended into 2020 because of unexpected circumstances. The state is working on bridges near the west end of the canyon, near the Grey Cliff Lodge and at the east end of the canyon, near Pineview Reservoir.