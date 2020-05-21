OGDEN — Despite an ongoing, major construction project near its southern border, the Ogden Cemetery will be open on Memorial Day, though not through the traditional access point.
According to an Ogden City news release, 20th Street will remain closed on Memorial Day as crews continue work on rebuilding the road between Washington Boulevard and Quincy Avenue. While 20th Street is the most common way to get to the cemetery, the city says there is access to the graveyard from Monroe Boulevard at the Community Services Building, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Southern access will also be provided at Jefferson and Madison avenues from 21st Street.
The city is in the middle of a $7 million overhaul of 20th Street through east-central Ogden.
Crews are widening the road between Washington Boulevard and Quincy Avenue and improving intersections and sidewalks there, as well as changing the street’s grade so it matches the elevation of its cross streets.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the east-west collector road is in need of major repair. He said the reconstruction project will allow for increased use in the future and will immediately improve traffic flow.
The project will also include new traffic signals at the Monroe Boulevard intersection, a pedestrian crossing signal at the Madison Avenue intersection and a traffic signal at the southeast corner of the Washington Boulevard intersection.
The project began in April and is scheduled to be complete by November.