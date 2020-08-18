OGDEN — With the economy the way it is, her husband's work hours scaled back and money tight, Tuesday's produce giveaway couldn't have come at a better time for Amy Mellen.
"I have four children, and this is really helpful for us to maintain the household," said the Ogden woman, using a stroller to haul off a produce box.
Marisol Vasquez, a cleaning woman who has seen her work opportunities dry up as the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, echoed that. "There's not a lot of work, so it's needed," she said.
A contingent of volunteers converged on Second Baptist Church in Ogden on Tuesday morning, distributing 2,000 boxes full of fruit and vegetables provided thanks to the efforts of World Vision, a nonprofit Christian humanitarian group.
The giveaway started at 9 a.m., and by 10:20 a.m. all of the boxes had been handed out, said Linda Heath, Second Baptist's administrative assistant. Some went to individuals for their own use, while others went to other churches and organizations intending to distribute boxes to those in need in their networks.
The coronavirus pandemic has increased joblessness as many companies scale back operations due to the economic dip brought on by COVID-19 restrictions. And though things have eased — the unemployment rate in Weber County was 5.2% for June, higher than the 2.9% figure in June 2019 but down from the high this year of 10.7% in April — there's still need.
"They're just out of jobs and stuff. Every little bit helps, so we're trying to give them food," said Kenneth Dawson, one of the volunteers helping out Tuesday.
World Vision supplied the food — boxes containing carrots, potatoes, onions, oranges, apples and beans — getting it from producers that have been increasingly hard-pressed of late to get some of their goods to market. "Since the start of the COVID-19 emergency, some farmers have been forced to let their goods spoil because of the inability to sell their products to vendors devastated by local stay-at-home orders and slowing business," World Vision said in a press release.
Jaryl Pool, national program director for World Vision, said the group has sponsored similar giveaways in 40 locales around the country, working with local churches and organizations. The efforts started in July and Tuesday's giveaway was the second since then hosted by Second Baptist. Heath said she hopes for another at the church.
One man on Tuesday carted away two boxes on his bike, but most came in their cars, offering stories similar to Mellen's and Vasquez's. "I'm a single mom. I'm out of work, so every little bit helps," said Jeni Varner of Ogden.
Tim Henderson, pastor at Integrity Christian Fellowship in Riverdale, loaded a truck and trailer with 200 or so boxes to be distributed to church members and others he knows. Though things aren't necessarily dire, there's need out there.
"Everybody is doing OK, but they're hurting a little bit," he said. Even many still employed need help, he said, because their work hours may have been scaled back.
Betty Sawyer, a Second Baptist Church member who was helping out, said the giveaway underscored the helpful nature of people that seems to emerge when need surges. "That's the beauty of the time. You're down but our better angels are lifting each other up," she said.