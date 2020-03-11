OGDEN — The Ogden City Council has approved a $250,000 amendment to the city's already-passed 2020 budget to design new water infrastructure on the northeast side of the airport and to study costs associated with it.
The amendment is tied mainly to Borsight Inc.'s pending expansion at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
Borsight, an aerospace and defense company, wants to build two facilities totaling 150,000 square feet at the airport, but the airport’s current water/fire flow infrastructure isn't equipped to handle them. The company wants to expand its operations at the airport with new office and shop space — a development that includes a hangar sized for large aircraft like KC-135 Aerial Refueling aircraft and commercial Boeing 737s. The $6.3 million capital investment will bring 95 new jobs over the next seven years, according to an Ogden City press release.
The city's engineering department has determined a new water tank, which would hold approximately 150,000 gallons, would provide adequate fire flow for the development. Ogden Planning manager Greg Montgomery said the pending project would also support other development at the airport, something the city is actively trying to pursue.
"It's not only for one project, but for several projects at the airport," Montgomery said.
With Tuesday's approval of the $250,000 budget amendment, Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the city administration will eventually come back to the council for an appropriation to fund construction. A similar water infrastructure project discussed during previous council work sessions was estimated to cost about $1.5 million.
For over a decade, the city has subsidized the airport to the tune of about $500,000 to $750,000 per year, according to council documents. The city is banking on the idea that expanding beyond general aviation, including bringing aerospace companies to the facility, will hope bring the airport out of its hole.
Borsight has large, long-term contracts with the United States Air Force and NATO. The company — which was founded in Ogden — specializes in modernizing avionics systems in the older, legacy aircraft of the Department of Defense. Aerospace companies Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Williams International, Barnes Aerospace, Parker Hannifin and Precision Castparts Corp. already operate out of the airport.