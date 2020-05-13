OGDEN — After a lengthy discussion with the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, Ogden City is formally challenging citizens to stand against xenophobia and racism, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ogden City Council and the office of Mayor Mike Caldwell adopted a joint resolution Tuesday night encouraging Ogden residents to "celebrate diversity and inclusion and to take a stand against xenophobia and racism in the community."
The resolution was crafted as a response to xenophobia experienced by Asian Americans amid the novel coronavirus crisis, according to council documents.
"Fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma toward people, places, or things," the resolution reads. "For example, stigma and discrimination can occur when people associate a disease, such as COVID-19, with a population or nationality. Diseases do not discriminate."
Two weeks ago, the council invited members of the state Multicultural Affairs office to the body's weekly work session. The discussion centered around identifying and remediating complications marginalized residents may be facing during the pandemic, but the topic of xenophobia — which the MA office said is a growing problem in the time of COVID-19 — also came up.
During the work session, the MA office detailed national news stories of xenophobia directed at Asian Americans since COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic. The upper respiratory virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It reminds me of how this happens to the Hispanic community every day," said Council member Luis Lopez, who suggested the city draft and adopt the resolution. "Everybody is Mexican in the United States if they are brown."
While no specific xenophobia cases in Ogden were detailed, the city says Tuesday's resolution was more of a preemptive measure. The resolution does not involve any city policy changes either.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Ogden's population is estimated to be about 87,000. Asian Americans account for just 1.2% of the population. Conversely, whites make up 84% of Ogden's population, while about 33% of the city is Hispanic or Latino. Data from the Federal Bureau Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting website indicates there were no hate crimes reported in Ogden during 2018. There were four such crimes in Ogden in 2017, two of which were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry.
While he doesn't reside in Junction City, Kevin Nguyen, an Asian American and Salt Lake City-based community advocate, told the Ogden council he's experienced xenophobia related to the pandemic.
"We're talking about viruses right now, but really, any big, major issue can lead to racial scapegoating," Nguyen told the council.
Nguyen recounted an incident when he held a door open for a woman at a restaurant, but the woman refused to walk through. He said the woman covered her mouth and told him she was concerned he may be from China.
Priscilla Martinez, a member of Ogden's Diversity Commission, said Tuesday's action will help promote inclusivity, unity and compassion throughout the city.
"This resolution is a reflection of the city's values," she said. "What we stand for and what we will not tolerate."