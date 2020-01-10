OGDEN — An independent financial analysis of Ogden City shows the municipality collected some $2 million more in tax revenues last year than originally expected.
According to comprehensive annual financial report from public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly LLP, tax revenue taken into city coffers last fiscal year exceeded budgeted expectations by $2.05 million, mainly due to new property tax and sales tax revenues.
The report also says property taxes in Ogden’s general fund climbed over the prior year by $1.63 million, an increase of more than 13%. Property tax revenue in Ogden’s redevelopment agency increased by $460,343 or 4% over the prior year.
Eide Bailly says the increase in redevelopment agency property tax is due to new development within the city’s tax increment financing districts. The city’s total sales and franchise taxes also increased by $807,745, or 3% from the previous year.
Taxes produced about 64% of Ogden’s general revenues and the amount of taxes collected last fiscal year increased by 5%. Taxable value of all property in Ogden City was a little more than $5.2 billion, which included just over $1.2 billion in the city’s TIF districts.
Unlike the prior three years, Ogden City’s 2019-2020 budget did not include an increase to the Weber County Auditors Certified Tax Rate.
Tax rates are calculated using the previous year’s assessed property valuations and the amount of property tax a city received. The rate can move up or down, but a city must receive the same amount of property tax revenue it did in the prior year, discounting additional revenues coming from new development.
In Utah, as existing property valuations increase, property tax rates decrease. The Utah Taxpayers Association says the reduction keeps local governments from getting an influx of money simply because property values have gone up.
The city has used money from tax increases in 2016, 2017 and 2018 to fund raises and new equipment for police and fire department employees, to properly fund city services and fairly compensate city employees.