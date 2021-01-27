OGDEN — Ogden City is considering a nearly $4.3 million change to its 2021 budget to help fund one of the main features of its developing downtown creative district.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the city administration is asking the Ogden City Council to approve a budget amendment that would appropriate $4.25 million for a downtown arts plaza. The money comes from grant funds received through the Weber County RAMP program, a donation from the Dr. Ezekiel R. and Edna Wattis Dumke Foundation, as well as money from the city's Business Depot Ogden fund.
As part of its Nine Rails Creative District, the city has been planning the new arts plaza at 445 25th St., immediately east of the historic Bigelow Hotel. The structure is envisioned to function as a gateway between the downtown and the east-central neighborhood and serve as one of the main attractions of the creative district — a separate effort the city has been working on for three years.
Part of a larger initiative called the Adams Community Reinvestment Area, the city’s goal with Nine Rails is to establish an epicenter for arts and culture in Ogden. The 150-acre Adams redevelopment district, which includes all properties between 23rd and 28th streets from Washington Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue, includes both commercial retail and residential buildings and many historic properties. The city will use tax increment financing to help fund potentially millions of dollars worth of construction projects associated with the CRA.
As for the plaza, Sara Meess, division manager with Ogden City's business development department, said it will include the following: flexible open space to accommodate large-scale art installations, performances and other art-based activities; a ramp that leads to an elevated platform; a large LED screen; a water feature; and a "smart grid" — which is a system of poles that will provide lighting and power connections that would support different installations and performances. There's also a plan for a large "gateway sculpture" that would span over 25th Street near the plaza site, which is directly east of the hotel.
The plaza site was once home to the dilapidated, old Courtyard Inn Motel, which was purchased by the city in 2017 and later demolished.
City officials say the plaza will further transform the 25th Street area immediately east of Washington Boulevard. Creative spaces like The Monarch Building and The Argo House have already started the evolution, but the arts plaza will fill a significant gap of land between downtown and the other developments to the east.
Ogden City's Arts Coordinator Lori Buckley said the project will include arts-based programming that will be developed by Weber State University.
"Weber State is planning on bringing some quite impactful, large (art) installations that people will likely travel to Ogden to view," Buckley said. "Something that you would normally see in L.A. or New York."
The City Council will hold an electronic public hearing on the proposed budget amendment related to the plaza at 6 p.m. Feb. 9. For more information, go to the council's website at www.ogdencity.com/151/City-Council. The council will also vote that night on a separate measure to name the plaza after the Dumke Foundation. The foundation donated $2.2 million toward the project.
Meess said the plaza is planned to be open to the public by October of next year.