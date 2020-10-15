OGDEN — Ogden City is having a problem collecting garbage on some of its older, narrower streets.
And to combat the issue, the city is considering an ordinance that would require residents on those streets to move their garbage cans to larger, adjacent roads where their refuse can be safely collected.
Ogden Assistant Engineer Taylor Nielson said the city administration is asking the council to adopt a measure that would require residents to place their garbage cans on roadways of at least 20 feet in width, if the cans are to be collected by the city for trash pickup.
Nielson said garbage trucks can't effectively and safely operate on some of Ogden's narrower streets, alleys or private lanes, and the issue is compounded when people park their vehicles on such roadways. Nielson said there's been an increase lately in city sanitation staff having to make multiple visits to certain areas to pick up trash, mostly due to the fact that truck operators are having a hard time navigating the narrow roadways.
"We've been talking about what we can do to try and better our production through the city and ensure we're able to run appropriate service and service all the residents," Nielson said.
Nielson said the city has already conducted a pilot program of sorts, in a neighborhood north of 2nd Street on Wall Avenue, where a residential road is smaller than 20 feet wide. The city has worked with residents of that neighborhood, individually, and asked them to place their garbage cans along Wall Avenue, or another nearby street with enough space.
"That's been working very well, so we were trying to say, 'Is there something we can do to try and fix these other (locations) going forward?'" Nielson said. "It's hard, when you have a large garbage truck, to go down to the end of (a narrow and sometimes dead end) street, to maneuver to get around and make its way back out."
When cars are parked on the smaller roads, often times illegally, Nielson said the problem is exponentially greater.
"One vehicle is more than enough to block off an entire roadway," he said. "Even if you're driving some of your personal cars ... it's very tight."
The city prohibits parking on several of its narrow streets, and despite the accompanying signage, Nielson said that measure hasn't exactly solved the issue. People continue to park in such places, he said.
According to City Council documents, the proposal would impact approximately 130 homes on 19 roadways. If the measure is ultimately adopted, the change would occur incrementally over one year.
A mailed notice was sent to all property owners expected to be impacted by the measure and Council Chair Angela Choberka said her office has received feedback from residents concerned about the proposal. Much of the concern has been centered around asking elderly or disabled residents to move their garbage cans — especially during inclement weather — by what could be as much as several hundred feet.
Lorna Bennit, who owns properties on Harrop Street, a block east of Washington Boulevard, said residents on her road would be required to move their garbage cans to Adams Avenue if the proposal is adopted. She said Adams already has a multitude of cans, along with parked cars, on garbage collection day, making the idea seem impractical. Bennit also worries about the elderly and disabled residents living on Harrop Street.
"They can't be asked to push a heavy garbage can down the street," she said.
Bennit also thinks residents impacted by the proposal should receive discounts on their garbage utility bill since the city is "asking us to do half the work."
Nielson said the engineering and planning departments are working together to ensure that when the city dedicates roads in the future, they meet current standards. Most of the roads that will be affected by the ordinance were dedicated decades ago.
The City Council is scheduled to have a work session on the issue on Nov. 10, with an official vote on the ordinance expected Nov. 17.