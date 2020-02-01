OGDEN — Ogden City is considering doing away with a provision that requires nonprofit status for organizations looking to receive certain kinds of city arts grants.
Ogden Arts, Culture and Events manager Christy McBride said the city’s current arts ordinance allows for two types of grants: general support and project support.
The general support grants provide funds for organizations that have a significant focus on arts programming. Right now, the grants are only available to nonprofit organizations that have their principal place of business in Ogden. Project support grants are given to both individuals and organizations, but to receive the grant, organizations must either be a 501©(3) nonprofit corporation or have a Utah nonprofit charter.
McBride said the city administration, with the blessing of the city’s arts advisory committee, wants to ax the nonprofit requirement for the project support grants. McBride said project support grants are needed to foster support for new or smaller organizations that are working toward, but have not yet obtained, nonprofit status.
If the Ogden City Council adopts the proposal, the city’s arts advisory committee would continue to carefully review all grant applications, McBride said. She said grants are only given to project proposals that are deemed high-quality by the committee, that are accessible to the public and that are beneficial to Ogden residents.
“Without this type of support, Ogden will be lacking ... in arts-based organizations that are supporting values, goals and strategies outlined in the (city’s) master plan for arts and culture,” reads a letter from the Ogden Arts, Culture and Events division that was sent to the council. “These small ... organizations need funding from government entities, philanthropic foundations and municipalities to grow.”
All awarded arts grants require City Council approval and the completion of a study showing a benefit to the city, which is required by Utah code. Recipients of any arts grants are required to enter into an agreement with the city to use the funds for specific purposes, agreed upon before money is awarded.
The council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Feb. 11.