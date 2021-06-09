OGDEN — After agreeing to revisit a failed petition to give an honorary name to 2nd Street last week, the Ogden City Council is developing a formal communications plan for what has become a complicated issue at city hall.
Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said part of the City Council’s “rules and norms” stipulates that any time an item is extended, as was the 2nd Street issue, a communications plan is developed for the review and further consideration of the item. Symes said the plan and the petition will be discussed at the June 15 council work session. Work sessions are open to the public and are streamed live on the Ogden City Council’s Facebook page.
The honorary naming of 2nd Street from Wall Avenue to Century Drive has become a thorny subject in the city.
On May 25, nearly a year after Ogden resident Anna Keogh first submitted a petition for the honorary name and after she modified her original proposal, the council voted 3-3 on a measure that would have named the section of street “Bingham Fort-Chief Little Soldier Lane.” Council members Hyer, Bart Blair and Doug Stephens voted to approve the measure, while Angela Choberka, Marcia White and Luis Lopez voted against it. Council member Ben Nadolski was not present for the vote.
Keogh’s original proposal involved naming the street “Bingham Fort Lane.” In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The fort was a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. That proposal was panned by Ogden’s Diversity Commission and by some members of the council. Critiques centered around the failure to include a Native American component in the name and what some described as the potentially troublesome usage of the word “fort.”
The Northwestern Shoshone tribe was known to inhabit the area near present day 2nd Street and Wall Avenue and some members of the public reasoned that white settler forts of the 1800s West were indicative of a troubled and often violent history between Native Americans and early European settlers.
After the petition failed on a tie vote, Council member Rich Hyer made a motion to revisit the issue, reasoning that it at least deserved a seven person vote and not a tie. Another motion was made to extend the item to “not a date certain.”
Keogh has since indicated she plans to further modify her honorary name proposal, by simply calling the stretch of 2nd Street “Chief Little Soldier Way,” to honor the Shoshone chief who had ties to the area.
“There is a potential name amendment,” Syme said. “With that, (the council) can talk about what (they) want to see as far as a review, if (they) want to get input from other groups, the diversity commission, other staff.”
Syme said he was also scheduled to provide an update to the diversity commission at the body’s Wednesday afternoon meeting.