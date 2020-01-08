OGDEN — A landmark in Ogden for more than a century, west Ogden's Swift building is officially coming down.
On Tuesday, the Ogden City approved a proposal to add $812,975 to the city’s 2020 budget in order to cover additional expenses related to the 102-year-old warehouse's demolition.
Sitting at 390 W. Exchange Road, just north of the 24th Street viaduct, the now dilapidated structure was once home to the defunct Swift meat packing plant. With its large red “Swift” sign and its prominent location near on of the city’s main entrance points, the building has been an icon in Ogden for decades.
With the council's approval, the $812,975 will be transferred from the city’s Business Depot Ogden lease fund to cover additional, unforeseen costs associated with the demolition, and a 13% project contingency. Some of the funding will also support additional asbestos abatement at the building.
The city originally allocated $2.2 million for the demolition project. The extra funding brings the cost of dealing with the site to $3.01 million.
The city bought the Swift property in 2017 from Utah-Smith, an business entity connected to Bert Smith, the late founder of local retailer Smith and Edwards Co. The Ogden administration has long sought to redevelop the land, but the work was delayed after the discovery of a large quantity of chemical materials stored inside the building. The Environmental Protection Agency began cleaning the site in late March and wrapped up the project in November.
The council approved a $1.8 million deal in October to sell the Swift site to Atwater Infrastructure Partners, which plans to build a 125,000-square-foot aerospace manufacturing facility there.
Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper said the company plans to bring 100 new jobs to Ogden as part the deal.
The city could possibly face additional costs related to soil and groundwater cleanup around the Swift site, Cooper said, but specifics on that won’t be known until testing can be conducted after the building is razed.
"We still have a soil and groundwater component that needs to be cleaned up," Cooper said. "We don't know what that phase is going to bring us in terms of cost or scope, when we do, we'll come back and work out a plan."