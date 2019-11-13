OGDEN — The Ogden City Council has approved funding for $6.5 million reconstruction of 20th Street, as it runs through the east-central of the city.
On Tuesday night, the city council approved several amendments to its previously adopted 2019 budget. Among the budget changes is an amendment that includes more than $4.6 million in state and Weber County grants that will go toward funding a project to rebuild 20th Street from Washington Boulevard to Quincy Avenue.
The city wants to improve intersections and sidewalks along the section of 20th Street, as well as change the grade of the roadway so it matches the elevation of its cross streets. The Weber Area Council of Governments recently approved a $1.8 million grant for the project and the state has offered $2.8 million in Statewide Transportation Improvement Program funds. The city will put about $1.9 million in capital improvement funds toward the project.
The city administration has said the east-west collector road is in need of major repair and the reconstruction project will allow for increased use in the future and will immediately better traffic flow in the present term.
The project is part of an ongoing city effort for the continual upgrade of the most severely deficient streets in Ogden. Funds for various road reconstruction projects are identified by Ogden’s Engineering and Public Ways and Parks divisions and are allocated each year based on the most seriously deteriorated streets. If deemed appropriate by the engineering department, roads that have not been identified in previous years, due to unforeseen circumstances, can be funded.
Justin Anderson, an Ogden engineer, said initial step forward in connecting Madison Avenue at 20th Street to the Ogden River near Park Lane, will also take place during the reconstruction project. The city’s bicycle master plan called for a buffered bike lane on Madison Avenue, which would traverse through the city cemetery and connect to the Ogden River Parkway.
“The initial step forward in connecting Madison to (the river) is going to take place with this project,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to get all the way down to the Ogden River. That still might take us a few years, but this is the first step.”