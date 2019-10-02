OGDEN — The Ogden City Council has approved an agreement that use about $1.8 million in tax incentives to help a local developer build a new hotel in downtown Ogden.
Ogden City’s Redevelopment Agency board (which is made up of the seven members of the city council) approved a “Participation and Incentive Agreement” with Garn Development Company, LLC. Tuesday night.
The agreement, which was approved by the board with a unanimous vote of 7-0, authorizes $1.77 million in tax increment incentives to Garn, money meant to offset costs associated with building a Hilton TRU/Home2 Suites hotel near the southwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and 24th Street.
As part of the deal, Garn will receive 11 yearly tax increment payments from the city, which will be doled out from 2022 to 2032 and cannot exceed the $1.77 million threshold.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden's deputy director of Community and Economic Development, said construction on the hotel will start soon. The deal requires Garn to have the facility "substantially complete" by June 30, 2021.
Tax Increment Financing, a method often used by Ogden City, involves freezing tax valuations on a property for a specified time period, then using future increases in property tax revenue for redevelopment. The money is often offered to developers as an incentive to build and it can be used for things like street and utility improvements, hazardous waste removal, property acquisition and the demolition of blighted buildings.
Cooper said the city uses the funding method to spur growth in areas where, in the absence of a public subsidy, it wouldn't otherwise occur. Cooper said the hotel deal will increase the taxable value on the two parcels of land where the facility will be built by nearly $17 million.
The proposed hotel site is inside the city’s Kiesel Community Development Area. The CDA, which encompasses approximately 39 acres between Kiesel and Wall avenues from 24th Street to 25th Street, was approved by the RDA board in 2015. The CDA creation authorizes up to $10.4 million in TIF money to be used for redevelopment in the area.