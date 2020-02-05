OGDEN — The Ogden City Council has approved a $5.6 million amendment to its already-passed 2020 budget that will fund a handful of infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
The amendment includes the designation of $4 million for water utility infrastructure improvements and $1.6 million to purchase 10 new Compressed Natural Gas garbage trucks.
The water infrastructure improvements include upgrades at Pierce and Buchanan avenues and 20th Street. The 20th Street work would dovetail with a $6.5 million reconstruction of the road as it runs through the east-central of the city. The city wants to improve intersections and sidewalks along the section of 20th Street, as well as change the grade of the roadway so it matches the elevation of its cross streets.
According to City Council documents, Ogden’s culinary water system is one of the largest in Utah and includes approximately 359 miles of water line. The city’s water master plan, which was completed in 2018, had previously identified areas that need upgrades to provide sufficient pressure and fire flow protection.
Deteriorated pipes in need of replacement are handled according to known system deficiencies and as failures occur, according to the master plan. The city is working to establish a replacement schedule so that pipes are replaced prior to total failure. The council has also previously adopted a policy that ensures 50 PSI of water pressure for all city residents. The new upgrade project will help bring the city into compliance with that policy.
The city currently has 10 CNG garbage trucks, which were purchased in 2014. The trucks were originally purchased with a capital lease, which is now paid off.
Ogden Fiscal Operations Manager Brandee Johnson said the current fleet is aging the budget amendment calls for the city to replace five of the trucks this year and another five in 2021. Each truck will cost $327,250.