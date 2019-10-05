OGDEN — Ogden City is seeking to add more than $6 million to its already passed 2019 budget.
The Ogden City Council is considering a budget amendment that recognizes some fund transfers and recently received grants. Most notably, the amendment includes more than $4.6 million in state and Weber County grants that will go toward funding a project to rebuild 20th Street from Washington Boulevard to Quincy Avenue, and a $585,000 transfer from the city’s Business Depot Ogden lease cache to help pay for the demolition of the Courtyard Inn downtown.
The city wants to improve intersections and sidewalks along the section of 20th Street, as well as change the grade of the roadway so it matches the elevation of its cross streets. The Weber Area Council of Governments recently approved a $1.8 million grant for the project and the state has offered $2.8 millionin Statewide Transportation Improvement Program funds. The city will put about $1.9 million toward the project.
The City Council approved a project to tear down and replace the dilapidated downtown motel in 2017. The motel, which sits at 445 25th St., is attached to the east side of the historic Bigelow Hotel and Residences, formerly known as the Ben Lomond Hotel, and has been a problem for the city for years.
Ogden City Engineer Justin Anderson said inspections have revealed demolition activities will cost more than originally anticipated.
The $585,000 budget request would pay for a retaining wall that would need to be built to protect the Bigelow Hotel and drainage issues. The funds include $185,000 in contingency money, in case future inspections reveal additional problems with the building. Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the money would be reappropriated somewhere else if it’s not used in the Courtyard Inn project.
The budget amendment also includes a $30,000 grant from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Anderson said the city plans to build a fish passage channel on the Weber River near 24th Street and Exchange Road. An existing Central Weber sewer line prevents fish migration in the area, Anderson said.
State law requires a public hearing for all budget adjustments where the budget of one or more funds is increased.