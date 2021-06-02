OGDEN — After failing to reach a consensus last week on a controversial honorary naming of 2nd Street, the Ogden City Council has formally voted to revisit the issue.
The council approved a motion Tuesday night made by Council member Rich Hyer, which calls for the body to revote on a petition made by Ogden resident Anna Keogh. The petition aims to provide an honorary name for 2nd Street as it runs west of Wall Avenue.
On May 25, nearly a year after Keogh first submitted her petition and after she modified her original proposal based on direction from Ogden's Diversity Commission, the council voted 3-3 on a measure that would have named the section of street "Bingham Fort-Chief Little Soldier Lane." Council members Hyer, Bart Blair and Doug Stephens voted to approve the measure, while Angela Choberka, Marcia White and Luis Lopez voted against it. Council member Ben Nadolski was not present for the vote.
Without Hyer's motion, the petition would have died altogether because it didn't receive the requisite four votes needed to pass.
Keogh's original proposal involved naming the street "Bingham Fort Lane." In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The fort was a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
Keogh and others who currently live in the neighborhood have been fighting against encroaching development and attempting to preserve the area’s history. The street-naming proposal is part of that effort.
The original name didn't pass muster with the city's diversity commission, which recommended the council deny the petition. During subsequent work sessions, several members of the council indicated they would vote against the "Bingham Fort Lane" name. The prevailing theme there was the fact that the area in question was home to more than just the LDS pioneers. Native American tribes, most notably Northwestern Shoshone, inhabited the area first and also shared the ground with the earliest white settlers.
So Keogh followed the advice of the diversity commission and those members of the City Council, working with representatives from the Shoshone Nation to come up with the second name, which also gave a nod to the Native American presence in the area.
But last week, despite formal support from Darren Parry, a previous chairman of the Shoshone Nation, the three aforementioned members of the council who voted against the measure expressed concerns with even the revised name. A sticking point was the word "fort," which Choberka and some members of the public reasoned was indicative of a troubled and often violent history between Native Americans and early European settlers.
But Hyer said he thinks that the measure deserves better than a tie vote, whether it passes or not, hence his motion to revote.
"I think it deserves some more discussion," he said Tuesday. "And then a vote with seven of us."
Choberka has been spearheading an effort for the council to reassess the process for how honorary street names are approved. She said she'd like to see those discussions advance before voting on the 2nd Street proposal, so the council agreed to extend Keogh's measure to "not a date certain," which means there is no firm timeline for when the revote might occur.
Keogh told the Standard-Examiner she plans to further adjust her petition, by changing the honorary name to "Chief Little Soldier Way." Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said Hyer's motion does allow for Keogh to again revise her proposal for the honorary name prior to the revote.