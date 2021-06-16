OGDEN — A nearly yearlong effort to give an honorary name to 2nd Street is on the precipice of finally being resolved for good.
During a City Council work session Tuesday, the majority of Ogden's seven-member legislative body expressed support with moving forward to take a second vote on a petition that would create a new, honorary name for 2nd Street from Wall Avenue to Century Drive.
On May 25, almost a year after Ogden resident Anna Keogh first submitted a petition for the naming and after she modified an original proposal of hers, the council voted 3-3 on a measure that would have named the section of street "Bingham Fort-Chief Little Soldier Lane."
Keogh’s original proposal involved naming the street simply "Bingham Fort Lane." In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The fort was a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. That proposal was criticized by Ogden’s Diversity Commission and by some members of the council, with concerns centering around the failure to include a Native American component in the name and what some described as the potentially troublesome usage of the word "fort."
The Northwestern Shoshone tribe was known to inhabit the area near present day 2nd Street and Wall Avenue, and the diversity commission and some members of the public reasoned that white settler forts of the 1800s West were indicative of a troubled and often violent history between Native Americans and early European settlers. So the second name proposal, which kept in the word "fort," also gave some members of the council pause, resulting in the 3-3 vote.
Subsequently, Council member Rich Hyer made a motion to revisit the issue, reasoning that it at least deserved a seven-person vote and not a tie, and Keogh modified her proposal a second time, landing on "Chief Little Soldier Way" for the honorary name.
"We've talked a bit as staff about projects we've worked on and experiences we've had," Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said of the lingering petition Tuesday. "This is kind of a new one for all of us."
Darren Parry, a previous chairman of the Northwestern Shoshone Nation, said he took the issue to the nation's seven-member tribal council, which approved of the naming "unanimously, with enthusiasm I've not seen before." Parry said Chief Little Soldier lived in the area near present day west 2nd Street and got along well with the LDS people who settled there. In 1856, Chief Little Soldier even marched in the Pioneer Day Parade on July 24, Parry said.
"At the end of the day, I would have chosen Chief Little Solider (Way)," Parry said. "I'm the former chairman; I work every day to tell the story of the Shoshone people in this area. ... I just thought that would be a wonderful way for people to drive by and go, 'Chief Little Soldier? Who's that?' Maybe go home and Google his name. At least start a dialogue."
Taylor Knuth-Bishop, a member of the diversity commission and former chair of that body, said he still has issues with the city's street renaming process but ultimately feels the final name for 2nd Street is appropriate, especially given the sentiment of the Shoshone tribal council.
"The end result is a better name," he said. "It's a better name than it was before."
But Knuth-Bishop said the issue likely never would have come before his commission if he hadn't made a public comment on it during a City Council meeting last year, which prompted Angela Choberka, who was then chair of the Council, to formally ask for the diversity commission's input. Knuth-Bishop said he thinks the Council should codify a requirement that any and all honorary names go before the diversity commission.
While most of the City Council said they support moving forward with a vote, with some wanting additional and possibly informal weigh-in from the diversity commission, Council members Marcia White and Choberka seemed to oppose that direction.
Choberka has been spearheading an effort for the council to reassess the process for how honorary street names are approved. On Tuesday, she again reiterated how she’d like to see those discussions advance before voting on the 2nd Street proposal.
"My perspective is, I would really love for us all to discuss the process before we maybe consider this again on the formal public agenda," Choberka said. "Because since we're kind of thinking about how we want these things to be dealt with, I don't think it's appropriate to deal with one before we decide how we want to deal with them."
But Council members Hyer, Doug Stephens, Luis Lopez, Ben Nadolski and Chair Bart Blair indicated that those discussions shouldn't impact Keogh's petition, which was submitted before any talk of reassessing the honorary naming process came up.
"I think there's an element that needs to be considered," Hyer said. "This petition has been in for a year or better. ... If someone has a petition in ... we don't wait until we make new rules before we review it."