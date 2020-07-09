OGDEN — The Ogden City Council has been holding electronic only meetings for the past four months and, at least for now, the plan is to continue that procedure indefinitely.
Earlier this week, the council adopted a resolution that revised its meeting format and public input policy, which will allow for an extended, indeterminate period of electronic meetings.
Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said the Utah State Legislature adopted some amendments to the Utah Open Meetings Act during a special session in June. As a result of those changes, the governor's emergency public meeting orders that many cities have been operating under were rescinded.
The new law requires the council chair to make a monthly determination that there is a prevailing reason to hold meetings electronically.
"So this is something we'll be doing month-to-month as long as we're holding electronic meetings," Eller-Smith said.
Council Chair Angela Choberka said the body considered establishing an "anchor" location, which, as stipulated in the open meetings act, would allow for a physical meeting site for members of the public. Council members and city staff would still be able to participate electronically under that rule. However, Choberka said the council deemed that establishing an anchor location would present a "substantial risk" of spreading COVID-19.
Positive cases of the virus have been surging across much of Northern Utah. As of July 7, the Weber-Morgan Health Department had confirmed 1,303 positive cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths and 23,489 people tested. The health department reported 305 new coronavirus cases for the week ending July 4 — 66 more new cases than was seen the week before. Since June 6, when the case count was 398, positive cases have more than tripled.
Jesse Bush, division director of Health Promotions with the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said Ogden has seen 832 positive cases of coronavirus, 64% of the two-county area’s total.
The council began holding all regular meetings and work sessions electronically in March, with members of the board participating remotely in a video conference setting. The council continued to accept public input as meetings were held over the past several months, but general public comments had to be submitted by phone, email, or through a public comment submission form available on the council's website. For public hearings on specific items, citizens could make real-time comments, via the video conferencing system, but were encouraged to submit comments prior to the start of the hearings.
In typical live council meetings, a general public comment period, where residents can sound off on any issue, was held scheduled at the end of the agenda.
With the council's new resolution, the general public comment period will be integrated back into regular meetings. Comments received through the website, email or phone will continue to be shared with the council and city administration, but won't be included with the meeting as part of the public record.
Council agendas and informational packets on agenda items are typically available on the council's website a few days prior to the body's 6 p.m. Tuesday meetings.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city's municipal building has fully reopened, including to members of the public, but noted that the city is asking visitors to wear masks and practice proper social distancing guidelines when in the building.
"You get some people who come in and are really belligerent about, 'You can't make me do this' and 'This is not constitutional,'" Caldwell said. "We're trying to be as forceful as possible but create a little bit of flexibility where we don't have security pulling people out of the building or barring entry."