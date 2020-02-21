OGDEN — The fate of one of Ogden’s oldest neighborhoods and site of a former pioneer fort will be decided next week.
Earlier this week, the Ogden City Council tabled a proposal that would rezone the west 2nd Street neighborhood between Wall Avenue and the Business Depot Ogden.
Davis County developer Shawn Strong wants the city to change the zoning on some eight acres of property from 140 to 152 W. 2nd St. Strong’s development firm, Parkridge Inc., owns a piece of land on the northwest corner of Wall Avenue and 2nd Street. The company is actively trying to acquire property to the west, but the city’s Lynn Community Plan — which guides development in the area in question — currently restricts properties west of Strong’s parcel to low-density residential uses.
Amending the community plan and rezoning the area would allow strong to build townhomes in the area, at a rate of 10 units per acre. Current Ogden zoning in the area allows for about three single-family dwelling units per acre.
The Ogden Planning Commission had previously reviewed the proposal and by a vote of 7-0, recommended the council deny Strong’s rezone request. The planning commission found that the request is inconsistent with the general character of the area and the overall goals and objectives of the city’s general plan.
In the mid-1800s the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The fort was a gathering spot for approximately 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham’s Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
Many residents in the area have been vocal about their desire to keep the neighborhood’s character intact and for the council to deny the zoning change request, but at a public hearing on the issue earlier this week, several residents of the neighborhood spoke in support of the proposal.
“When our pioneer ancestors came to Ogden, they used the land for what they needed it for,” said Julie VanOrden, a resident of the neighborhood. “And what we need, in the 21st century, is more medium- and high-density housing.”
Many of the residents who spoke in favor of the rezone said the age of their homes has made it hard to keep up with maintenance or to sell them. Many homes in the area were built over 150 years ago and the residents who want the rezone say being able to sell their aging homes to an interested developer would solve some of their financial heartache.
Along with reservations about what townhomes would do to the area’s historical character, residents against the rezone have also cited concerns about growing traffic, noise and pollution that might come with increased higher-density development.
Strong said he paid a traffic consultant to conduct a study on how much his townhome development would impact traffic. The study, Strong told the council, showed the increase in area traffic would be negligible.
“(Studies) don’t always capture what the reality is with the traffic,” said Terry Lanier. “The noise, the congestion, the diesels coming around, the accidents, the close calls.”
The council is scheduled to vote on the rezone at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.