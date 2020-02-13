OGDEN — The Ogden City Council approved an ordinance amendment that removes the nonprofit status requirement for certain artists looking to receive city funding.
The city’s current arts ordinance allows for two types of grants: general support and project support.
The general support grants provide funds for organizations that have a significant focus on arts programming. The grants are only available to nonprofit organizations with a principal place of business in Ogden. Project support grants are given to both individuals and organizations, but to receive the grant, organizations must either be a 501(3) nonprofit corporation or have a Utah nonprofit charter.
The council’s action, which had previously been supported by the city’s arts advisory committee, removes the nonprofit requirement for the project support grants. The city says project support grants are needed to build support for organizations that are working toward nonprofit status.
Lori Buckley, Ogden Arts coordinator, told the council the city’s arts advisory committee will continue to review all grant applications. Grants are only given to projects that are deemed high quality by the committee, that are accessible to the public and that are beneficial to Ogden residents, according to council documents.
During a lengthy discussion on the proposal, Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey told the council all awarded project support grants will require City Council approval. The city also requires a study to be completed, showing a benefit to the city. Recipients of arts grants are also required to enter into an agreement with the city to use the funds for specific purposes, agreed upon before money is awarded.