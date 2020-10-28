OGDEN — The seven-member Ogden City Council seems to agree — the town they represent is facing some serious challenges related to housing.
But a consensus on how to tackle those issues is another matter entirely.
On Tuesday night, the council held a special "strategy session" — a roundtable conversation of sorts between the council and staff — aimed at addressing ongoing housing issues in Ogden. During the broad-based, extemporaneous dialogue, one issue seemed to constantly emerge to the forefront: housing affordability overall, and more specifically, housing affordability and availability for the extreme low-income residents of Ogden.
Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene-Eller Smith said during the past approximately 25 years, Ogden City itself, through its Community Development Department, has built and sold 373 homes. Of that total, 335 were purchased by low- and moderate-income buyers, which Eller-Smith defined as households of four people with a net income of 80% or less of Ogden's Area Medium Income of about $68,000 per year.
"But there is still that extremely low, 30% of median income that we are lacking housing for," Eller-Smith said.
According to the Utah League of Cities and Towns, Ogden has almost 30,000 total housing units, with 45% of those being rentals. About a third of those rental households, or more than 4,500, are considered "extremely low income" housing, whose occupants are making less than 30% of the AMI.
And the ULCT says there’s still a need inside the region, particularly Weber County, for more low-income housing stock.
According to the ULCT, Ogden provides 58% of all of Weber County’s rental properties. Provo and Orem, combined, account for about the same percentage for all of Utah County. Salt Lake City provides 33% of the total rental properties in Salt Lake County.
While there appears to be agreement among the council that housing affordability is an issue that will continue well into Ogden's future, the council members' opinions diverge when it comes to addressing the problem.
For example, Council member Luis Lopez brought up inclusionary zoning — a measure through which municipalities adopt ordinances that require a certain share of new construction be affordable for people with low incomes.
But Council members Rich Hyer and Doug Stephens said Ogden already provides most of Weber County's affordable housing and efforts should be made by other cities to supply their fair share.
"I think it's important that we don't look at this like we're going to solve this problem all ourselves," Hyer said. "I think we need to start thinking about this a little broader."
Adding to the puzzle is that Ogden, despite being built-out, is planning for some significant density increases in the future. Using data provided by Ogden's Planning Department, Eller-Smith said there are 2,259 new housing units coming to the city during the next year or so. Apart from that number, the city's recently adopted "Make Ogden" downtown master plan calls an additional 5,000 new housing units downtown by 2045.
"There is a big effort to create density, especially in the downtown area," Eller-Smith said.
With density goals like that, Lopez said, and the city's constant push to redevelop distressed areas, he's worried about "slowly ... (pricing) low-income people out of Ogden."
At the end of Tuesday's discussion, the council seemed to be at a loss, but decided to hire a consultant to help them get to the core needs of housing and provide recommendations on how to proceed.
"It sounds to me like we agree there is an issue — housing affordability is challenging families day to day," said Council member Ben Nadolski. "If we can all agree on that, that's a great start. But do we all agree that we need to do something about it? If we all agree we should do something ... then we're at a point of what do we do about it? But I don't think we've got past the first two questions."