OGDEN — After nearly an entire calendar year since the idea was first introduced, the Ogden City Council still can’t reach a consensus on a now contentious proposed honorary name for a portion of 2nd Street.
The council vote was deadlocked 3-3 Tuesday night on a measure that would have christened the western-most section of 2nd Street “Bingham Fort-Chief Little Soldier Lane.” Council members Rich Hyer, Bart Blair and Doug Stephens voted to approve the measure, while Angela Choberka, Marcia White and Luis Lopez voted against it. Council member Ben Nadolski was not present for the vote.
The saga began without controversy in 2020 when Anna Keogh, who lives in the northwest section of Ogden in a nearly 100-year-old home that is surrounded by one of Weber County’s oldest farms, petitioned Ogden City to name the portion of 2nd Street “Bingham Fort Lane.”
In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The fort was a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
Keogh and others who currently live in the neighborhood have been fighting against encroaching development and attempting to preserve the area’s history. The street-naming proposal is part of that effort.
But the area in question was home to more than just the LDS pioneers. Native American tribes, most notably Northwestern Shoshone, inhabited the area first and also shared the ground with the earliest white settlers. Consequently, Choberka sent a letter to Ogden’s Diversity Commission, seeking the board’s guidance on the issue.
After reviewing the proposal, the diversity commission voted 9-1 to recommend that the council vote against the honorary naming.
During a subsequent council work session, the consensus among most members of the council was to follow the advice of the city’s Diversity Commission, recommending that Keogh work with the Native American community to come up with a street name that better represented both cultures that were historically important to the area.
After consulting with Darren Parry, a previous chairman of the Shoshone Nation, and others, Keogh came up with an alternate proposal: “Bingham Fort-Chief Little Soldier Lane.” Little Soldier was a well-known Shoshone Chief and frequent inhabitant of the area that is now Ogden.
But for the three dissenting members of the council, the chair of the diversity commission and some members of the public, Keogh’s compromise didn’t pass muster.
“I’ve been thinking about this quite a bit and having a lot of conversations in the community about it,” Choberka told Keogh on Tuesday night. “I wondered what the conversation had been about taking the ‘fort’ out. ... I know a lot of community members are still concerned about the word ‘fort.’”
Choberka’s point was illustrated by Angel Castillo, a 2019 candidate for Ogden mayor and frequent critic of the city.
“Honorary street names should honor people, a fort is a symbol,” Castillo said. “If you want to honor people that are specifically a part of that culture, then maybe it should be named after Erastus Bingham who was a pioneer and a bishop, or better yet, Arthur Stone, who actually built it.”
Castillo went on to say the fort was created to combat “perceived threats to white settlers from Native Americans” and generally speaks to the difficult and sometimes violent history between early European settlers and the indigenous people of the North American continent.
During the public comment period of Tuesday’s hearing on the matter, a few others expressed similar concerns about the revised name, including Jeremy Shinoda, chair of the diversity commission. But an equal number spoke in favor of the measure, including Parry, who is also a Native American history professor at Utah State University.
“History is complicated,” Parry said. “I’m certainly cognizant of all views ... (but) I’m more of a bridge builder, I’m more of working together with communities to make a difference and I’ll die on that hill. So, the compromise that is before us is great for me. The fact that we would honor Little Soldier, who has so much history in that area. ... It couldn’t have been a better person. ... Without the name, we’re still not being recognized at all.”
Katie Nelson, executive director of the Weber County Heritage Foundation and an adjunct Weber State University history professor, expressed sentiments similar to Parry’s. Nelson said the area where Bingham Fort once stood is Weber County’s oldest neighborhood, with strong ties to the Northwestern Shoshone Nation, and without celebrating or denigrating any particular group or culture, the area is unquestionably important to the history of Northern Utah.
“From my perspective as a history professor, history is not about casting people as heroes and villains,” Nelson said. “It’s not about judging the past and deciding who gets to be on the pedestal and who should be erased. I feel like what we could do better at is talking about all the stories and all the things that happened rather than picking an choosing who gets the spotlight.”
With the vote on the issue tied, the council discussed a motion to reconsider the item, an avenue Hyer expressed interest in Tuesday night. The motion would have to be made during the next two weeks, according to Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith. On Wednesday, Keogh said she told the council office she’d do one better than her original compromise, changing the honorary name to “Chief Little Soldier Way,” but she was still waiting to here back on whether or not that would be permissible this far along in the process.