OGDEN — The ongoing saga of the Marshall White Center is reaching a critical point.
The Ogden City Council will hold a special work session Thursday to discuss a proposed amendment to the city's 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan that would add a $300,000 project to the plan for an in-depth study and analysis of the inner-city community center.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the study, which would take two years to complete, includes recruiting community stakeholders to review current uses at the center and recommend future uses. Montgomery said the city would also hire an architectural and engineering firm to analyze conditions at the center and provide more detailed cost information on design and improvement ideas.
Thursday's work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be held electronically but will be broadcast on the council's Facebook page. Ogden City Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey said public comment will not be accepted at Thursday's special meeting, but the council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the CIP on Tuesday, April 28. That meeting will also be held electronically as the city continues social distancing measures to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Montgomery said the Ogden Planning Commission reviewed the proposal last week and voted unanimously to recommend that the council add the Marshall White study to the CIP. Ogden Attorney Mark Stratford said if the council approves the CIP next Tuesday, with the added Marshall White study, that does not mean the project will necessarily receive funding. City Council documents say the project is anticipated to be funded during Fiscal Year 2021, but Stratford said the council would have to approve funds during this year's budget process.
Built in the 1960s, the Marshall White Center has been at debate since the facility's pool was closed in March 2018 after five large cracks were discovered in its surface.
The city got repair and replacement bids from contractors, and a consulting company called Water Design Inc. recommended the city either replace the pool altogether or repurpose it and use it for something other than swimming. Initial cost estimates to renovate the pool are between $1.9 million and $2.7 million, according to council documents.
Several users of the Marshall White Center have pushed the city to expedite some kind of plan for the facility, but the possibility of opening an entirely new rec center at a different location has created some uncertainty. The city has been in discussions with the YMCA about opening a center in Ogden and is now working with a consultant called Pathways and Associates to study a number of issues related to a city rec center: cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond.