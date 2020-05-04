OGDEN — Ogden City is looking to recruit a large swath of citizens to help decide the ultimate fate of the Marshall White Center.
The city is currently accepting applications for its Marshall White Advisory Committee, a body that will give guidance to Mayor Mike Caldwell and the Ogden City Council as they eye a long-term plan of action for the more than 50-year-old inner-city rec center. Applications can be found at www.ogdencity.com/151/City-Council and ogdenrecreation.com or by calling the recreation office at 801-629-8253.
The center has been a regular topic of discussion in city circles since March 2018 when its pool closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggest it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool back to life.
In the two years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to move forward to fix it. But Caldwell and others in his administration have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility has added more nuance to what was an already uncertain situation with the pool. The city has been working with the YMCA and consultant Pathway Associates to study a number of issues related to a new rec center — namely, cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond and other means.
An initial feasibility study from Pathway posits the YMCA could raise up to $10 million for a newly constructed recreation facility of about 58,000 square feet.
“Obviously, the Marshall White Center has been an area of concern for a while,” Caldwell said. “We’ve had a very passionate, vocal group of people giving us their thoughts and we appreciate that. But with the advisory board, we’re hoping to involve more people and get as many voices as we can so whatever decision is made, it reflects the larger community’s needs.”
The city’s 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan includes a $300,000 study and analysis of the Marshall White. The study’s inclusion on the CIP doesn’t necessarily mean it will receive funding, but several council members have expressed interest in moving the project forward during this year’s budget process, which officially kicks off for council discussion this week.
The study of the Marshall White includes recruiting community stakeholders to review current uses at the center and recommend future uses, which is where the advisory board fits in. The city will also hire an architectural and engineering firm to analyze conditions at the center and provide more detailed cost information on design and improvement ideas.
Ogden resident Joanne Lawrence said she’s disappointed with the lack of progress she’s seen in regard to the center and feels like Ogden citizens have already made their wishes clear.
“The community has already spoken?” she said. “You’ve seen it for two years at the City Council meetings.”
Ogden Public Services Director Jay Lowder said while there has been an outpouring of citizen input on the Marshall White already, more is needed and from a broader cross section of the city. He said any public comment already received will be considered as the city moves forward.
“(What) is the most systematic and conscientious way to move forward,” Lowder said. “You’re talking about a lot of money ... and I think it’s only prudent to do your homework.”