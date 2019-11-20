OGDEN — Demolition work is in progress on the old St. Anne’s homeless center in downtown Ogden.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development, said the work to tear down the vacant homeless shelter is nearly complete because the city was able to move into the demolition process shortly after finalizing the purchase of the building in September.
Earlier this year, the Ogden City Council approved a budget amendment that allowed the city to purchase the property and raze it. The amendment recognized a $729,000 loan from Goldenwest Credit Union and $345,325 in new Business Depot Ogden lease revenues. The money was used to purchase St. Anne’s and the Western Ice House building, both located on the corner of Wall and Binford avenues.
The pair of properties cost the city $807,000. The remaining money from the amendment going toward closing costs, debt service on the loan and the $200,000 demolition of both buildings.
St. Anne’s has been vacant for several years, after services at the facility moved further south on Wall Avenue to the Lantern House, which was built in 2015.
Cooper said when demolition is complete, the city will remove parking structures, plant grass and install irrigation in the area. Ultimately, the city wants to incorporate the property into a still developing plan to revamp the Union Station campus. The city wants to redevelop the station and much of the land surrounding it, from 22nd Street to 27th Street on Wall Avenue.
A larger-scale redevelopment of the station and its grounds has been discussed for several years. The project, still in its infancy, could include large, public open spaces, museums, art galleries, high-density housing, retail space, meeting and event space and administrative offices. Cooper said there is no timeline for when work could begin on that redevelopment and the city is still exploring their options there.
The plan has been in limbo for several years because Union Pacific Railroad still owns all of the ground surrounding the station. UP and the Southern Pacific Transportation company donated the Union Station depot, the annex and a few other buildings to Ogden in 1976, but retained the underlying land surrounding the station.
The St. Anne’s property also sits just outside the city’s Continental Community Reinvestment Area.
The CRA is located inside a six-block area between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard and 25th and 27th streets. The city will use tax incentives to help fund a host of redevelopment projects there, including vacant building removal, development of new housing units, public infrastructure improvements and the renovation of existing buildings.