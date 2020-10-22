OGDEN — After months of work and planning, Ogden City has formed the citizen advisory group that will help guide future plans for the Marshall White Community Center.
On Tuesday, the city unveiled the names of the nine Ogdenites who will serve as voting members on the Marshall White Advisory Committee. The appointees include Sean Bishop, Tanner Koons, Clairesse Milijour, Gerod Sawyer, Mikel Vause, Camille Cook, Priscilla Martinez, Lani Ogilvie and Ronald White.
Hoping to gain in-depth community insight on what do with the more than 60-year-old central Ogden community and recreation center, the city began accepting applications for the advisory board in May. A study is also underway to evaluate the center’s future and to get a wide range of community recommendations on what’s best for it.
According to city council documents, the city looked for members who had experience in areas like recreation, fitness, education, cultural heritage, arts and special events, business, finance, human services or community assistance. The group also represents all four of the city’s municipal districts.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the city is pleased with the makeup of the committee and a few names stand out.
Up until the mid-2000s, Sawyer was director of the center, and White is the son of Marshall White. The slain, former Ogden cop for whom the center is named after, Marshall White was killed in 1963 while attempting to apprehend a 17-year-old who had broken into a home on Quincy Avenue, according to city documents. Marshall White, who was also an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, was 54 when he was killed and left behind a wife and seven children.
"It's pretty significant that Marshall White's son wanted to be on the committee," Johnson said.
Edd Bridge, Ogden City Recreation manager, said the new board also includes five non-voting members, including himself, Juan Martinez, Sara Yearsley, Regina Esparza and Tom DeBole. Martinez is the current Marshall White supervisor, and Yearsley and Esparza work with the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and Arts and Special Events division, respectively. DeBole works with the Utah YMCA.
Built in the 1960s on the western edge of Ogden’s downtown, the Marshall White has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds. Ogden has been scrutinizing the operation since March 2018 when its centerpiece feature, the pool, closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggest it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool back to life.
In the two years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to move forward to fix it. But Mayor Mike Caldwell and others in his administration have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility has added more nuance to what was an already uncertain situation with the pool.
The city has been working with the YMCA and consultant Pathway Associates to study a number of issues related to a new rec center — namely, cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond and other means. An initial feasibility study from Pathway posits the YMCA could raise up to $10 million for a newly constructed recreation facility of about 58,000 square feet.
"The way I see this committee is that we want them to really explore the options in an open-minded way," said Council Chair Angela Choberka. "I don't have any preconceived notions about what's going to come out of the committee. ... I just want what's really best for the community overall and I really have confidence that we'll be able to do it."