OGDEN — Thanks to some help from the United Way, for at least the next 18 months the Ogden Police Department will have an employee tasked specifically to work with the city’s homeless population.
On Tuesday, the Ogden City Council unanimously approved a budget amendment that recognizes and appropriates $114,250 in grant funding for a homeless service advocate position inside the OPD.
Ogden City Policy Analyst Amy Mabey said the grant, which came from the United Way of Northern Utah, will fund salary and benefits for the advocate for 18 months. The salary for the position is about $47,000 per year, Mabey said, but after a year and a half, the position must be refunded in some way by the police department or integrated in the normal Ogden budget by the council.
“Right now, there is no city funding that would be committed,” Mabey said. “If there’s a desire to continue the position and continue funding it (after 18 months), that would come back to the City Council for additional action.”
According to council documents, the advocate will provide coordination between the police department and healthcare, behavioral health and social service organizations to address social needs and provide better continuity of care for homeless individuals.
“The goal is to use a holistic process that addresses both individual and community needs,” said City Comptroller Lisa Stout.
The advocate will partner with police and fire personnel to visit locations where homeless individuals are known to frequent, aiming to connect them to support for healthcare and housing needs. During an August council work session, OPD Chief Randy Watt said the position is full time and assigned to the department’s Community Policing Bureau.
The position was funded after calls from the community. Angel Castillo, a former Ogden Planning Commissioner and 2019 candidate for mayor, has been a vocal supporter of police reform for several years. For the new homeless advocate position, she credited Watt with “having the vision to work with the community to consider new ideas.”
“It’s something that we should be really, really proud of as far as the police department is concerned,” Castillo said.
Council Chair Angela Choberka also lauded Watt and said the position is critical at this moment in time. According to Utah’s annual report on homelessness, which was released in August, the Weber-Morgan area’s overall homeless count rose to 2,396 this year, an increase of 85 people from 2019. The report also said 24% of those individuals were chronically homeless, up from 17% in 2019.
“I’ve definitely seen an uptick (of homelessness) around my neighborhood, around the main library — people that are living unsheltered that definitely could use some support,” Choberka said. “It’s a challenging conundrum we’re in.”