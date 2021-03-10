OGDEN — Ogden City still doesn't know exactly what to do with the Marshall White Center, but they have a new plan to start accumulating money that could be put into it.
Ogden's Community and Economic Development Department has developed a proposal that would allow the city to stockpile $1 million every year for the next five years — money that would come from Boyer Business Depot Ogden lease revenue and be put into a reserve fund for the Marshall White. The city collects lease revenue from tenants operating out of the BDO, splitting the money 50-50 in a public-private partnership with the Boyer group. After expenses, the city takes in about $8 million per year there, a figure that doesn’t include the property tax revenue there.
According to Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout, the move would require a City Council-approved revision to the ordinance that guides how BDO lease revenue can be spent.
"The intent was, knowing that the Marshall White Center (will) need improvements — this would give a source of funding ... or allow the city to obtain debt for construction at the (center)," Stout said.
Dedicated in 1968 just west of Washington Boulevard on 28th Street, the Marshall White Center has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds. In recent years, the future of the center has become a regular topic of conversation for the Ogden administration and City Council. In March 2018, the facility’s pool closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggested it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool into working condition again.
In the three years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to fix it, but city officials have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility have made the issue less straightforward than it may appear on the surface.
In October of last year, the city formed an advisory committee to help steer decisions on the community center and has completed a technical study outlining the current condition of the building. Stout said a community survey asking residents what they'd like to see happen at the center, along with a host of recommendations from the advisory committee, will be forwarded to the council for consideration in May.
Though there are still no solid plans for the center, city officials say saving money for whatever project that eventually does emerge there makes sense.
"The whole idea is that the administration is proposing to do something," said Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith. "They don't know what the something is right now, but that doesn't mean they can't start saving."
As funds accumulate, using the money would require additional council approval, Stout said. Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said if the measure is ultimately approved, the annual $1 million appropriation could be extended beyond five years, if the city determines that is prudent.
As talks on the Marshall White have intensified over the last three years, several council members have advocated for more immediate action on the center. Council member Angela Choberka said she feared that the five-year collection period would lead some community members to believe a solution for the center would continue to be put off as money is collected.
But Johnson said that's not the administration's intent.
"It's a plan to set aside the money — we know we'll need some, we just don't know how much," Johnson said. "The message we're sending is, we know we're going to have bond to do something and ... we need a source of repayment for the bond."