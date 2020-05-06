OGDEN — As Ogden City gets ready to implement a new, sweeping 20-year master plan that will guide future development at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, officials are also eyeing a more immediate concern there.
The Ogden City Administration wants to amend the city's current fiscal year budget, adopted in August 2019, to fix the facility's leaky terminal roof and fund an airport expansion study.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the proposal involves transferring $100,000 from the city's Capital Improvement Plan contingency fund and $10,000 from its Business Depot Ogden lease revenue fund to replace the airport terminal building's roof. Airport Manager Bryant Garrett said the roof holds water and is known to leak into the terminal, sometimes onto people boarding Allegiant Airlines flights to Mesa, Arizona.
According to city council documents, the roof replacement will also benefit the airport’s restaurant area. The city is in discussions with the owners of downtown Ogden restaurant The Bickering Sisters about opening an eatery at the airport. The city is also working to bring in a Hertz rental car operation to the airport that also stands to benefit from the project. Garrett said the city has been trying to bring a restaurant to the area since 2017, when a prior restauranteur permanently vacated the facility.
Stout said the budget amendment also includes transferring another $110,000 from the BDO lease fund for an airport expansion study, which would identify infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate future growth and development at the airport. The study would examine possible upgrades to water, power, gas, sewer and communication utilities.
Both projects dovetail a developing 20-year master plan for the municipal airport, which will serve as a guide for continued development at the facility.
The aim of the plan, Garrett said, is to transform the airport into an economic engine for the region by serving general aviation, growing commercial air service and recruiting aeronautical businesses. The plan includes a host of development objectives, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility's flight line.
"We're starting to really promote the airport," said Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery. "But you can't really do that with a leaky roof."
The Ogden City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the budget amendment on May 26.