OGDEN — Ogden City is working with the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs to identify, and hopefully remediate, complications marginalized residents may be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, the Utah Multicultural Commission and the Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission recently released findings from a survey that took an initial, narrow look at the issue.
UMCA Director Nubia Peña said the team surveyed professionals in human services, community based organizations, and emergency outreach organizations that mostly serve children, people with disabilities, low-income households, people of color, people with limited English speaking skills, immigrants and refugees, LGBTQ organizations and tribal communities.
Peña said 93 professionals from the Wasatch Front participated in the survey and several community members followed up with UMCA to provide additional context. The survey found that access to computers and the internet, food and housing insecurity, misinformation, language barriers and access to health care were among the top challenges faced by marginalized community members during the novel coronavirus crisis.
Peña met with the Ogden City Council on Tuesday in a virtual work session, detailing the report and asking city leaders about obstacles being faced in Ogden, while pledging the assistance of her organization.
"Ogden is an incredibly diverse (city), so we wanted to hear from you," Peña said during the work session.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said he believes the biggest issue for Ogden residents right now, which exists across many socioeconomic categories, is the loss of income.
"We're worried about some of our people being able to pay for food, rent," Johnson said. "We see the number of people just struggling to pay the water bill."
As such, the city says they won’t shut off water during the emergency, as long as water service customers make arrangements to pay when they can. Ogden residents who are worried about paying their city utility bill should contact the billing department at 801-629-8321 to discuss payment arrangements.
Although payment arrangements will provide temporary relief during the period that the COVID-19 virus is deemed an emergency, customers will be required to pay in full for all water used on the account within a reasonable time after the emergency passes.
Viviana Felix, director of Ogden's Office of Diversity Affairs, said with approximately one-third of the city's population being Latino, language barriers also exist. Felix said the city has a Spanish COVID-19 update page on its website and has been posting social media updates and videos in Spanish.
But those measures don't help when a person doesn't have access to the internet or a computer, something Johnson said the city is also aware of, but is a harder problem for them to solve. Johnson said the city has been working in tandem with the school district and Wi-Fi carriers to at least get the proper technology to children who need it while schools are closed.
Peña said she will continue to engage with the city during the coming weeks to pin down ways her office can help.
"This is so hard to do, to meet everyone's need," Peña said. "But how do we start, whenever we consider our plans, to make sure our most vulnerable, our most marginalized can be thought of in some of our recovery efforts."