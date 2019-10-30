OGDEN — Ogden’s 2019 Christmas Village festivities have been scheduled and the city is now looking for volunteers to help.
Festivities associated with Ogden City’s annual Holiday Electric Light Parade are scheduled for Nov. 30. Ogden’s Santa Run will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the parade following at 5:30 p.m. The parade runs along Washington Boulevard, from 22nd Street to 26th Street. Christmas Village officially opens for the season during the parade.
According to Ogden’s website, the city needs more than 100 volunteers for the night. The city is looking for people to help with crowd control to keep parade spectators on the sidewalk and out of the street.
Volunteers must commit to work from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and must be able to stand for long periods of time, walk multiple city blocks and be able to handle cold weather conditions. Volunteers will check-in at 3 p.m. at the Ogden Amphitheater, 353 Historic 25th Street.
Reflective vests and a flags will be provided. Children under 15 cannot volunteer unless accompanied by an adult.
Interested volunteers should register at ogdencityevents.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=32623.
Christmas Village has been held in Ogden each year since 1962. Arranged around the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd., the village is typically open daily, from 5 p.m. to midnight.