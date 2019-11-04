OGDEN — Ogden City is searching for an official ambassador to publicly represent the community’s literary scene.
The city’s arts division is looking to appoint a poet laureate and is now accepting applications for the position.
According to the city’s website, the appointee will use the position as a platform to promote poetry and the written word, through all parts of the community.
The poet laureate will serve a 2-year term with the option of a second term. The individual will likely be asked to make appearances at public events like the Mayor’s Awards in the Arts, Ogden City Council meetings, ribbon cutting ceremonies and others. The poet laureate will also be required to promote literary education in local schools and seek to bring poetry to Ogdenites who have limited access or exposure to the literary arts.
“At these events the Poet Laureate will perform a reading of his or her own writings, or of another author/poet that best fits the occasion,” the job description on the city’s website reads.
The city is accepting applications for the position through Nov. 30. Those interested should email applications to arts@ogdencity.com. Applications should include a cover page with the applicant’s name, address, phone number and email address. On the cover page, the city also wants applicants to answer the following questions:
Why should you be the Ogden City poet laureate?
How will you accomplish the responsibilities of poet laureate?
Describe two projects you would want to accomplish for the community as poet laureate?
How will you raise awareness about Ogden’s unique culture, history, geography, economy and politics?
In 2016, Weber State University instructor Brad Roghaar was selected as Ogden’s first poet laureate.