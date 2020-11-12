OGDEN — Ogden City is getting a third installment of CARES Act funding and city officials say they're pressing to get the money to local business before they run up against a looming deadline.
The money comes from the federal government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established with the CARES Act, and is being distributed by the state. Utah received $1.25 billion in CRF funding and is giving the money out to counties and municipalities using a population-based formula.
The city received an initial round of the funding in June and a second in September.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said in a third wave of COVID-19 federal government relief funding, the city is set to receive $2.3 million from the state of Utah and another $4.3 million from Weber County. The Ogden City Council is expected to approve a budget amendment later this month, recognizing the influx of cash. That means the city will again be accepting applications from businesses impacted by the pandemic this month. More information on the program can be found at www.ogdencity.com/1763/Ogden-CARES-Business-Grants.
The city has been using the CARES funds it receives to help cover virus-related shortfalls between necessary business expenses and existing funding sources — whether that’s normal business revenue or money local companies received through previous federal or state COVID-19 assistance programs. General economic support grants were also being given during the last round of funding and local nonprofits are also eligible.
Stout said so far, 234 grants worth a total of $9.7 million have been awarded by the city. She said 190 of those grants were given to Ogden small businesses and 44 were given to nonprofits. Stout said the city itself will use an estimated $1.4 million in CARES funds, which is being put toward hazard pay for public safety employees.
According to the U.S. department of labor, hazard pay is income in addition to regular wages given for performing work under hazardous or dangerous conditions. Ogden Police Chief Mike Mathieu has previously told Ogden's council that firefighters in Ogden deal with patients who have COVID-19-like symptoms every day. The department, along with the Ogden Police Department, has implemented a series special response procedures since the virus started being reported in Northern Utah.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said there's a sense of urgency for the city with the third round of CARES funding. By law, Johnson said, the city has to distribute the money by Dec. 28, at the latest. And he said as of now, it's unclear whether Ogden will again be eligible for more federal coronavirus relief funding.
"It's really hard to tell right now, with the political environment," Johnson said. "If I was a betting man, I'd say yes, there will be more funding. But will the cities get more? I would say that's still undecided right now."